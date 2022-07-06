ROCKPORT — Two private citizens plan on pitching changes to the town-owned Headlands area to make it more accessible for all.
In 2019, summer resident Jerry Housman gifted the town $50,000 to improve the somewhat-untamed nature area. That same year, the Board of Selectmen approved that Housman may use his money to plan his proposed improvements.
The funds are held by the Essex County Community Foundation and controlled by Houseman and Rockport resident Wally Hess.
David Warner of Warner Larson Landscape Architects in Boston was hired as a landscape architect for the project. Earlier this month, Hess presented plans drafted by Warner to the DPW Board of Commissioners regarding the proposed project.
The first phase would implement accessible parking options, resurface some of the pathways with crushed stone, remove overgrowth up to 15 feet from the trails, connect the two paths that branch off Atlantic Avenue and install new entrance and parking signs.
In the long run, the group hopes to install a small boardwalk out on the rocks for all to enjoy the ocean views and a couple of picnic benches near the center of the lands.
Hess said he believed work could get started without “regulatory approvals or a budget” as all funds would be provided by Houseman. The DPW Board of Commissioners disagreed and said the public would need to provide input on the project before any work begins. At the time of publication, there is no planned public hearing on the matter.
“We are merely planning to make it easier to access and to make the paths to it more interesting and beautiful,” said Hess in a comment on Facebook. “I don’t think anyone likes the fact that catbrier has taken over much of the area of the trails and quite a bit of the top…No town department is responsible for maintaining the Headlands. A quarter of Rockport’s population is over 72 and has a difficult or impossible time trying to walk up there. We want it to be available for all.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.