Mayor Greg Verga has announced the hiring of two new employees to fill key roles in Gloucester’s Health and Community Development departments.
Verga announced David Fields has been hired as the city’s community development director while Mary Ellen Rose has been hired as health director.
Fields, who started Aug. 8, comes to Gloucester from the town of Danvers where he had been the director of planning and economic development since October 2018.
His past jobs include being a technical planner and geographic information systems analyst for Abington and a planner in Lexington.
Rose, who holds a doctorate in health promotion/education from American University, succeeds former Health Director Max Schenk, who recently retired.
Rose is a Gloucester native and a 1979 graduate of Gloucester High School. She has worked as a consultant and independent contractor for more than 30 years.
She has consulted for the U.S. Department of State and its Foreign Service Institute and the Veterans Health Administration.
Rose has also worked as a contractor for large hospital systems and private industry and with social service agencies. She has also been an instructor for more than 25 years in the Gloucester Public Schools and other comprehensive districts, at the community college level, and at American University, Baylor and SMU, according to the press release.
She began as the city’s health director on Aug. 15.