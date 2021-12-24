Gloucester is buying a new $410,000 patrol boat for the harbormaster but it likely won’t be in the water for more than a year.
“We are really looking forward to having a boat that can keep up with modern times and deal with search and rescue or dealing with taking firefighters out to Pearce Island, which is inaccessible by vehicle,” Harbormaster Thomas “T.J.” Ciarametaro told the City Council last week, “or paramedics and medicals and boat sinkings and assisting the Coast Guard or the Environmental Police or whatever the case may be. It’s all good stuff and it’s all thanks to people, so that’s where we stand.”
The City Council voted 9-0 on Dec. 14 to borrow $410,000 for a new, custom-built SAFE boat, after weeks of discussions on how to pay for this vital need for this seafaring city.
It’s expected this new boat will last 20 to 30 years and be a long-term asset for the city, Ciarametaro said, adding it will probably not arrive for another 14 to 18 months.
Ciarametaro told the council he didn’t think the 30-year-old patrol boat now in use will last until the new one arrives.
“There’s probably going to be a gap in coverage as far as foul-weather asset goes, but we will work out something, maybe with the Police Department in an (memorandum of understanding) type of deal for emergency use in the interim,” Ciarametaro said.
The harbormaster selected a model by SAFE Boats International of Bremerton, Washington, similar to the one the Police Department has had since 2004-2005, with some differences due to current technology. Manchester, Beverly, Salem and Newburyport all have similar boats purchased within the past two years.
“As TJ pointed out, this is going to be a great long-term asset for that department and the city,” Waterways Board Chairman and Councilor-elect Tony Gross told the council.
Paying for the boat
The final vote on the loan order for the boat was delayed for months as city officials, the harbormaster, the council’s Budget and Finance subcommittee, and the Waterways Advisory Board, among others, looked at whether the Waterways Enterprise Fund could be tapped to pay the debt service.
The Waterways Enterprise Fund generates approximately $430,000 a year for the operations of the Harbormaster Department, Ciarametaro said in an interview, with money coming from fees for mooring and transient mooring permits and a few other sources.
The request for a new patrol boat came before the Budget and Finance subcommittee on Sept. 23 when Ciarametaro gave an overview of operations, telling councilors his office has a fleet of six vessels — two patrol boats, a pump-out boat, a work skiff, a shellfish skiff and a 21-passenger launch — with the average age of the fleet being 17.5 years old.
This fall, officials said the cost to finance the boat would be $30,000 a year, without any FEMA grants or money left over from the Annisquam Dredging Fund, which the harbormaster said is in litigation. It was decided the money for the boat would come out of the Waterways Enterprise Fund, not the city’s general fund.
“It will be bonded against the (Waterways Enterprise) fund, and so it will be no burden on the city budget,” Gross said.
Ward 4 Councilor Val Gilman asked whether new councilors being seated in the new year would need to know anything about applying for a FEMA Port Security Grant to offset the vessel’s cost.
Ciarametaro said his office intends to apply for such a grant, which requires a 50-50 match, to offset borrowing costs. The city will know if it is eligible for the grant in February. Since it’s a highly competitive grant, his office plans to hire an outside consultant to write the grant, paid for through the Waterways Enterprise Fund.
Fire consideration
Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard asked whether the new patrol boat would come equipped with a fire pump.
“It seems like this is an important long-term asset that will play an important role in our harbor and our community for decades to come, and I’m just concerned that it be of maximum utility in terms of public safety,” Memhard said.
Ciarametaro said the boat’s budget does not contain a fire pump, which he estimated would cost $60,000 to $68,000 extra, depending on its configuration.
“We do have plenty of time to identify more funding for this,” the harbormaster said, as it takes about a month for the boat purchase’s specs to be finalized. He said the Waterways Board agreed that the fire pump isn’t utilized by the harbormaster, though there is an agreement with the Fire Department to use the harbormaster boat.
He said his office didn’t think it was necessary or appropriate that the Waterways Enterprise Fund pay for a fire pump.
“We don’t fight fires,” said Ciarametaro, who added that nevertheless his office understands the council’s concern about maximizing the investment.
A fire pump used in salt water also requires a lot of expensive maintenance and additional training, he said.
“If that’s something the new administration would like to fund, we are obviously open to it, but it will not be funded under the Waterways Enterprise Fund,” Ciarametaro said.
“What we are buying is an asset for the Harbormaster Department,” Gross said. “And if you add a fire pump, then it becomes a city asset, and that includes the platform that the pump is on, and as T.J. so well put, the maintenance of that probably is not a proper use of enterprise fund money, so all of that will probably need to be worked out, but I don’t see any problem in it being worked out.”
