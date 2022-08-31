Under sunny skies, local Brazilians were joined by other Cape Ann residents and visitors in an early celebration of Brazil’s 200th Independence Day.
The free party on Sunday drew about 600 people and 200 inside the museum on Pleasant Street, according to Miranda Aisling, the museum’s head of education and engagement. The afternoon program included live music from Vidinha de Balad, photographs by Sergio Osiro on display inside the museum, a Capoeira MdP performance and a jiu jitsu performance by DF Fitness at City Hall, free face painting and balloons.
The Independence Day of Brazil is officially celebrated on Sept. 7 to mark the country’s break from Portugal in 1822.
The Brazilian community has been growing on Cape Ann, mostly in the downtown area, for more than 35 years. According to figures from Action Inc., more than 4,000 Brazilians live across Cape Ann, many of whom have started businesses including local restaurants, hair salons, stores and cleaning companies.
On Sept. 24, the museum will host Indigenous Heritage Day from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann Museum Green campus.