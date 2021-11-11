For years, commercial property owners have paid their Gloucester taxes at a higher rate than residents.
This upcoming fiscal year will be no different.
The City Council voted 5-4 to adopt an approximate residential tax classification factor of .996900 that equates to a commercial, industrial, and personal (CIP) property shift of 1.03 for fiscal year 2022.
The shift means that commercial property owners will pay $12.12 per $1,000 of assessed value over fiscal year 2022, which began July 1 and ends June 30, 2022. Residential taxpayers will pay at a rate of $11.74 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The state’s Department of Revenue will need to approve the tax rates for all numbers to be final.
Those in opposition to the shift were Councilors Melissa Cox, Scott Memhard, James O’Hara, and Barry Pett.
Gloucester Principal Assessor Nancy Papows explained that the approximate tax rate for the CIP class at the 1.03 shift (.996900 residential factor) was rounded downward to $12.12 so as not to exceed the maximum allowable levy, which is an estimate on the part of the assessors.
From fiscal year 2006 through 2016, the rate shift remained constant at 1.06. The shift was reduced to 1.03 in fiscal year 2017, where it remains today.
Within the city of Gloucester, residential parcels make up 90.64% of total value while CIP makes up 9.36%. The taxable value of the city increased approximately 10% from fiscal 2021.
Based on the sales analysis, the residential class as a whole increased approximately 9%. Within the residential class, single family class saw approximately 9% increase, condominium class saw approximately 6% increase, two and three families saw approximately 10% increase, and apartment class had approximately 9% increase.
Commercial class as a whole increased approximately 4.5% while industrial rose 5%.
Papows said there are no parcels classified as “open space” and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken had chosen not to adopt either the residential or the small commercial exemptions.
Adding up the numbers
Prior to Tuesday’s City Council meeting, there was a conflict of thought as the city’s Budget and Finance Standing Committee recommended 2-1 that the City Council adopt a residential tax classification factor of 1 for fiscal 2022 while the Romeo Theken administration proposed the 1.03 shift.
“Based on the numbers that we are seeing, a million dollar home is going to save $35 where as a million dollar business is going to pay $375,” said Cox, who also chairs the council’s Budget and Finance Standing Committee.
“I know that we have all been affected, business and residential, over the last two years with the (COVID-19) pandemic,” she said. “I really believe that the cost savings for a resident is undermined by the shift in the added burden to businesses.”
Cox said city leaders need to be thinking city-wide versus ward by ward when it comes to who the tax classification decision effects.
Memhard, who also sits on the Budget and Finance committee, added that the city needs to do everything it can to prevent Gloucester from becoming a residential bedroom community.
“It is important for the health of our economy and character of Gloucester that we maintain a good commercial and industrial base,” he said. “It contributes to the quality of our lives to have a strong business base.”
Pett, the ward councilor who represents downtown Gloucester, believes that the way forward is a one-to-one rate.
As a Gloucester business owner and a taxpayer, Councilor Sean Nolan has looked at a lot of factors.
“The one thing that is going to keep me from supporting the level of one this year is the increases in the residential property values versus the increase of the commercial property values,” he said.
The rates are almost 5% higher than increases for the home values, he added.
“I also believe that business starts at home and people need to have money to go shopping and go out,” Nolan said, explaining that he would support the 1.03.
Councilor at-Large Jen Holmgren agreed with Nolan, adding that businesses can write off the taxes that they pay on property but residents cannot.
“We have asked (residents) to pay for a school, we are going to be asking them to build another school and a sewage treatment plant,” she said. “I just don’t feel that it is fair to residents to ask them to pay more.”
“We have been plenty business friendly in many many ways,” she added.
Councilor John McCarthy and Cox both believe that the city should get to an even rate at some point, but just not this year.
“A lot of residents who did not vote for the school, almost 50%, are going to get hit with that bill and I don’t think it is the year to do it,” McCarthy explained.
Businesses push for parity
As has been argued in previous years, local business advocates are pushing for a one to one tax differential between residential and commercial property owners.
“I wouldn’t want to see residential property owners taxed at a higher rate than commercial and I don’t think commercial property owners should be taxed at a higher rate than residential,” former president of Cape Ann Savings Bank Robert Gillis said on Tuesday night.
As the business community is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce CEO Ken Riehl hoped that the city would do a tax rate parity between residents and businesses.
“All of our businesses are really challenged with the staffing worker shortage and inventory and supply chain disruption,” he said. “The entire business community is tired.”
“Every day, we are just trying to figure how we are gong to get to the next day,” Riehl added.
While the city was in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies received federal funding to weather the storm.
Riehl noted that going forward that money won’t be available to help support local businesses.
“Please continue to help support the business community through this historically challenging time in our nations history,” he said.
