Gloucester will borrow $1.4 million to replace more than 6,000 obsolete water meters, and purchase new data collection equipment and software.
The City Council voted unanimously last week to borrow the money after hearing from Public Works Director Mike Hale that the new meters are necessary because the older ones are running slow due to wear and tear. As they slow, the meters begin reading water usage less accurately, shortchanging the city’s water and sewer enterprise funds.
In fact, Hale told the council the amount of water unaccounted for — that is produced and distributed but not metered — was about 27% in 2020. “So 27% of the water we create, we treat, isn’t running through anyone’s meters or if it is, it’s not being calibrated correctly,” Hale said.
While unaccounted-for water also results from hydrant flushing, water main breaks and water used to fight fires, new meters would go a long way toward reducing the amount of water that is used but not billed for.
The loan would cover about 6,000 of the city’s 13,000 water and sewer customers, Hale said in an interview. Meters have been replaced on a piecemeal basis over the past eight years, with a few thousand replaced in the past couple. He told the council the city received “a few hundred thousand dollars” over the past three years for this purpose.
However, Hale said in the 22 years he has worked for the city, it has not had a robust water meter replacement program.
Hale explained that calculations for revenue for the city’s water and sewer enterprise funds are generated by usage measured by ratepayers’ water meters in their basements. But, the water meters have a shelf life of 10 to 15 before they become inaccurate.
“They become inaccurate on the low side,” Hale said. “They misread low, so we don’t collect what we need for water and sewer revenue.” The small disk or wheel in each meter wears over time, become smaller, causing the meter to read more slowly. He said the aged water meters are between 70% and 84% accurate.
Also needing replacement is the “radio frequency read device” located on the outside of each home which transmits the usage, and which can be read when a meter reader drives by. Hale said the department is also looking to buy remote data collectors for meter reading, to provide real-time data.
Hale said unaccounted-for water is a serious issue in Gloucester, “meaning that you are leaving that much revenue uncollected.”
In addition, the city’s water distribution and treatment permits are predicated on having a lower percentage of unaccounted for water. He said the Department of Public Works is working hard to identify leaks, and calculate water usage from hydrant flushing and firefighting. The new meters, radio frequency transmitters and remote data collectors will do a better job of calculating what people use, Hale said.
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross asked what would be a reasonable percentage for unaccounted for water, and Hale said, “single digits.”
Hale said ratepayers may ask if they are going to pay more.
“If you use more, you pay more,” Hale said. “And this will get us to an accurate reading for that.”
Hale said this is not a complete city-wide meter replacement, but it’s about what the department can handle all at once.
No one from the public spoke during the public hearing.
Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil asked when the new meters might arrive. Hale said the city’s vendor has said the stock is available. If the city gets the order in by Feb. 1, Hale said the city will save 16% due to an impending price hike. The loan is taken out by the Water and Sewer enterprise funds, and residents will not have to pay for a replacement meter in their homes, Hale said.
The meters will pay for themselves, Hale said, adding that the rate of return on the new meters being able to more accurately measure water usage is about 18 months.
