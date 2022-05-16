When the clock struck midnight on May 10, the Gloucester City Council adjourned but was unable to get to a public hearing on several proposed changes to the Gloucester Zoning Ordinance meant to spur an increase in housing production in the city.
These zoning amendments have drawn their fair share of opposition and some support over the past few months.
At the end of the meeting, the City Council continued this public hearing to a special meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss or vote on the zoning amendments. The meeting will be held on Zoom with a link available on www.gloucester-ma.gov.
This public hearing deals with a second-round of proposed zoning amendments stemming from a group of nine changes recommended by the Planning Board late last fall. The council has split the changes into two batches.
Among this second batch, according to the Planning and Development Committee recommendations of April 20, are:
- The conversion to or new three-family units by-right in the R-5 high density zoning district downtown;
- Increasing the maximum building height to 35 feet for three-family dwellings in zoning districts R-30, R-20, R-10, R-5, CCD, CB and VB;
Amending the maximum building hei
- ght for multifamily dwellings to 45 feet in the CCD and CB zoning districts downtown, among others.
To view the agenda, correspondence on the amendments and other information on the zoning amendments, go to https://gloucester-ma.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/14557.