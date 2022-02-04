While coronavirus in the sewage and COVID-19 cases are down sharply in Gloucester, the city Board of Health decided Thursday night to wait until next Friday, Feb. 11, to get more data to see if it’s time to lift the city’s emergency mask mandate for public indoor spaces.
Gloucester’s latest face-covering regulation went into effect Jan. 10 amid a surge of cases in December and early January.
“It’s a month, fortunately in that month’s time, the prevalence of the virus as measured in wastewater has dramatically decreased,” said Board of Health Chairman Joe Rosa. ““We are moving in the right direction.”
Rosa pointed out that the virus in the wastewater was down tenfold from its peak, it was still where it was a year ago.
Health Director Max Schenk said “there have been marked decreases” in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Schenk said there were 50 new cases from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, down from 112 from Jan. 27 to 30. That’s a 55% drop.
There were 97 active cases in the city from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, down from 128 from Jan. 27 to 30. There was one additional death.
There were two residents hospitalized, up from one during the previous three-day reporting period.
Hospital capacity
“Those numbers are wonderfully encouraging and fantastic to see,” said Board of Health member Dr. Don Ganim, an anesthesiologist at Beverly Hospital. He said there were only 30 COVID-19 patients at Beverly Hospital and three at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
“We are down 50% at Beverly Hospital,” he said. He added Beverly Hospital must be considered when talking about Cape Ann’s COVID-19 rates because Addison Gilbert does not have an intensive care unit anymore.
The positivity rate for patients coming into Beverly Hospital was 5.4% for the first three days of February, Ganim said, down from a positivity rate at the hospital of 19.5% in January.
“And there are zero ventilated patients, I’m happy to report today at Beverly, zero patients on ventilators,” Ganim said.
Ganim said 13 of the 14 beds in Beverly Hospital’s ICU were full Thursday, but the number is fluid. While the ICU was full, it was not all from COVID-19. The hospital had been housing ICU patients in the hospital’s recovery room for a good part of January.
Rosa said he was concerned about the Beverly Hospital’s ICU capacity.
“Regardless of the cause of people being in the ICU,” Rosa said, “If the ICUs are full or near full, accidents, heart attacks, strokes, we’ll have a hard time.” Rosa floated the idea of waiting another two weeks to have a special meeting to decide the fate of the mask mandate then.
Mask mandate
Ganim noted the Beverly Board of Health ended its mask mandate Wednesday.
“Beverly effects the inpatient population of Beverly Hospital as greatly if not more than the city of Gloucester,” Ganim said. He said there was a mismatch between Beverly dropping its mask mandate and Gloucester continuing to have one and thinking it would impact Beverly Hospital’s ICU. “I would strong suggest that is not the case.”
Ganim wanted the board to end the mandate at set period of time.
“I think people deserve a mental health break,” he said. “I think the numbers support that. I think it would motivate people to get their boosters as well.”
Schenk noted the board received 44 emails on the mask issue. Only one writer wanted to keep the mask mandate in place, and 16 of the 44 mentioned removing the mask mandate in the schools, something for which the Board of Health has no responsibility.
In the end, on the suggestion of member Dr. Eric Kaplan, the Board of Health decided to wait to see what the new wastewater numbers might say about any further downward trend. The numbers come out each Friday afternoon. The board will meet Friday, Feb. 11.
According the sewage sample collected from the Wastewater Treatment Plant by Biobot Analytics Inc. of Cambridge on Jan. 26, there was a concentration of 805,903 copies of the virus per liter of sewage, which is far below the 9.6 million copies per liter detected on Dec. 29 during the most recent surge in cases.
While the concentration of coronavirus in sewage had dropped sharply, the level is still above the nearly 200,000 copies per liter found in the wastewater on Jan. 19, 2021, during a surge last winter.
Rockport reported 133 active cases as of Monday; 792 total cases ; 633cases in total count that have recovered; and 26 deaths to date.
Of 133 active cases over the last three weeks, 120 cases are persons older than 4. Of the 120 persons eligible to be fully vaccinated, there are 45 (38%) cases which had completed their primary series and received booster doses. Of the 120 persons eligible to be fully vaccinated, there are 36 (30%) cases which had received their primary series.
A mask order for all indoor public spaces, including businesses, restaurants, and venues, remains in place in Rockport. The full order is on the town website, https://www.rockportma.gov/covid-19-updates.
Essex has had 86 cases from Jan. 1 through Wednesday, 325 cases in 2021, and a total of 499 cases since Jan. 20, 2020.
The town requires visitors and town employees to wear masks in any town-owned or operated buildings.
Manchester‘s health board said there were three active cases on Feb. 3, fives cases between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, and a total of 548 cases. Of eligible residents, 5 and older, 83% are fully vaccinated.
Indoor masking is required at all Manchester businesses and public spaces. The mandate will be reviewed along with public health data at the next Board of Health meeting on Feb. 10 at 8:30 a.m.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.