For the first time in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Gloucester Firefighters Relief Association held its 133{sup}rd{/sup} Memorial Service in person at Cherry Hill Cemetery Sunday morning to honor their fallen brothers who gallantly served the city.
Chaplain Peter Aberle gave a short invocation, thanking those who answered the call to be Gloucester firefighters, along with the sacrifice their families make on the community’s behalf.
“This morning we specifically remember those firefighters who died while serving our community and we pray for those family and friends who grieve the loss of their loved ones,” said Aberle.
More than 100 family, friends and firefighters gathered around the firefighter’s memorial lot containing an obelisk and four flat granite stones containing the names of fallen firefighters.
Among those in attendance were Mayor Greg Verga, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, and Councilors-at-Large Jeff Worthley and Jamie O’Hara.
“It’s been three years since we were all last here,” Aberle said. “Much has happened during this time that has changed our society and with such change comes distraction. We begin moving in new directions and we can easily begin to forget the important things we have done in the past.” He noted how “sadly, we live in a society where the individual takes precedence over the community.”
“And yet, ironically, it is those in the fire service that place community over themselves,” Aberle said.
The short, solemn service took place following a procession from the Department of Public Works on Poplar Street to the cemetery.
“On these stones,” said retired firefighter Mike Chipperini, “are the names of fighters who fought some of the biggest fires this area has ever seen. As we look upon the stones, the names are familiar. Some are friends, such as those we served with. Some are relatives, such as the Aiellos and Wonsons. But all of them served this city gallantly, with pride.” Chipperini later read off the names of line-of-duty deaths and those who died from job-related illnesses, after which Anthony Prestigiovanni, the Rockport High music teacher, played “Auld Lang Syne” on the trumpet while standing off in the background.
Verga paid his respects to the firefighters and their families, and how the community was thankful for them.
“Over the years, ‘hero’ has been, since 9/11 especially, has been a word attributed to firefighters,” Verga said. “And as I mentioned a few minutes ago, they run into danger while we are running out of danger. and for the past almost three years they have been going into the danger zone with COVID. So we have so much to be thankful for that they are our insurance policy. They are the group we hope to never see, but we are sure glad as hell they are there to protect us.”
Chipperini, who has conducted the ceremony for about 20 years and who recently stepped down as the Gloucester Firefighters Relief Association president, spoke about how he was passing the torch to the association’s new president, Joe Johnson.
He thanked those who supported him hosting the ceremony and collation over the years, such as members of the department’s Color Guard and soloist Judge Mary Rudolph Black.
“To each of you firefighters, and retirees and families, thank you for supporting this,” he said. “It’s been a great ride doing this.”
