The city is gearing up to construct a softball field similar to the one that existed at Mattos Field on Webster Street, according to Mayor Greg Verga. Only this field would be built at Green Street park adjacent to the Gloucester Crossing shopping center.
Verga last week told councilors that part of the arrangement when the city decided to build the East Veterans Elementary School on the Webster Street site of the demolished Veterans Memorial Elementary School and Mattos Field was the move of the softball field to the Green Street park.
One thing preventing the city from moving forward was access to the Green Street site from Gloucester Crossing, Verga said.
“We recently signed a licensing agreement with Sam Park and Market Basket, and we now have access to the site so the project can proceed,” said Verga. Sam Park and Company developed Gloucester Crossing.
Joe Lucido, the Department of Public Works assistant director of operations, echoed Verga — the one remaining hurdle to moving the softball field was gaining access to the site.
“There was no way we would be able to run construction through the Green Street neighborhood,” Lucido said. “So that was a huge piece so now that that is in place. This project is in line to be bid in early 2023.”
Shortly after the bid is awarded, Lucido said construction will start. He anticipated the field would be ready by late spring of 2024.
Lucido said Public Works has been working with local leagues that use these fields.
“Currently, Cape Ann Women’s Softball, who we engaged with very early when the school project started moving forward, we’ve met with multiple times and we have made arrangements through our scheduling using other fields to temporary house them during this delay,” Lucido said.
The Cape Ann girls youth softball league was also a big user of Mattos and a couple of intermediate baseball teams as well, Lucido said.
“The other group that is impacted by the Green Street construction would be the … Gloucester Fishermen Youth Program,” Lucido said. “They primarily practice at Green Street late August right through the end of November.”
The construction of the new field will be similar to the ball filed that existed at Mattos, Lucido said. It would include a fenced outfield, and reuse the Mattos lights and scoreboard.
The project would include about 40 parking spots accessed off the Sam Park property, Lucido said.
The field will have portable toilets because there is no sewerage in the immediate area. Lucido said it would be cost-prohibitive, more than $250,000, to install permanent bathrooms. Lucido said the design team has been asked to design something more appealing than standard portable toilets.
“We are working on building an enclosure with lights, lockable doors,” Lucido said.
The project would upgrade the rest of the park, including an asphalt pedestrian walking path around the perimeter. Plans include resurfacing the basketball courts and the parking lot off of the Green Street end of the playground.
Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill also noted the city has a license agreement with Park and Market Basket for construction access and is still working on the permanent easements.
Cahill said the previous City Council had approved a $4.2 million loan order for ancillary costs associated with the school project they knew would not be reimbursable from Massachusetts School Building Authority. This amount covers the swing space at the former St. Ann School where Veterans Memorial Elementary School is in now in session, the creation of the Green Street softball field and the demolition of the East Gloucester Elementary School building on Davis Street Extension.
Cahill said once students are settled in the new East Veterans Elementary School, the plan is to have the School Committee take steps to declare the school surplus and turn it back over to the city. It would become the city’s responsibility to demolish the building. She said the city is required by Article 97 legislation to keep the site as open space.
“What the vision looks like beyond open space for that location is where we are looking forward to engage with the public again,” Cahill said. The city has committed with Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard to do local ward meetings around the vision for the site and is working with the community development director to make this part of the new Comprehensive Planning Initiative master plan for the city.
