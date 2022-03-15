City Hall raises Ukrainian flag in show of support for war-torn nation

Custodian Darrin Merchant raised the Ukrainian flag outside City Hall on Friday in “a small symbolic show of support for those victimized by this unjust war,” Mayor Greg Verga said in a Facebook post.
“It is the least we can do,” the mayor said in an interview. “It’s beyond belief,” he said of the war now raging between Russia and Ukraine in Europe. “It hasn’t happened in our lifetime. … It’s been so long since we’ve seen a superpower acting like a bully of the neighborhood.”
Verga said the city had ordered a Ukrainian flag, but it was backordered. However, former City Councilor Melissa Cox came to the rescue, loaning one to the city.
Cox said she got the Ukrainian flag due to a bit of serendipity. Like many travelers, she collects souvenir flags and magnets of the places she visits. Last September, she took in the sights of Eastern Europe. She visited the capitals of Berlin, Germany; Prague, the Czech Republic; Budapest, Hungary; Vienna, Austria; and Bratislava, Slovakia, which shares a border with Ukraine to the east.
In a shop, she wanted to buy a souvenir 3- by 5-inch flag of the Slovak Republic, but wound up with a blue and yellow, 3- by 5-foot Ukrainian flag. She decided to keep it, and it has since come in handy — allowing the city to show its support sooner rather than later for the beleaguered, war-torn nation .
Cox’s flag will fly while the city awaits the arrival of the Ukrainian flag from a vendor.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.