The aroma of cinnamon inside Gloucester City Hall on Dale Avenue comes from an odorant being pumped out by air scrubbers humming around the building.
The air scrubbers in the hallways and offices are set up to clean the air after a small fire broke out in the Archives office in the lower level of the building around 11:30 p.m. on May 3.
Despite the efforts of the air scrubbers, a smell of smoke lingers.
The building, the mayor said during a tour on Tuesday morning, will require an extensive cleanup that could last up to 2 1/2 months, though the mayor said he hopes to reopen City Hall, which has been closed to the public since the fire, beginning next week.
Where the fire broke out in the Archives office, a door has been sealed behind plastic sheeting that has to be unzipped to get into the space. The fire was contained to a corner of the office by a window facing Dale Avenue.
“When the Fire Department broke that window, and fought it from the outside, they were able to knock it down pretty quick,” said Joe Lucido, the assistant director of operations for the Department of Public Works. He said the cause has yet to be determined.
The fire melted a mini-split heating and cooling unit set into the upper portion of a wall. It blacked the ceiling with soot. A computer screen on a desk was over turned. However, it appears much of the resource materials in the room were intact.
Lucido said those involved with the Archives have been through and identified what needs to be saved. The office itself will have to be gutted and rebuilt.
“It could have been devastating,” Mayor Greg Verga said about the fire.
Whether City Hall can reopen next week will depend on plans for a vendor to install a temporary ramp at the front of the building, given the basement entrance door that provides handicapped access to the building has been shut off because of its proximity to where the fire started and the remediation work going on there.
Some staff have relocated to City Hall Annex on Pond Road and they are trying to do as much as possible online. According to a Facebook post, a phone line has been established to connect with City Hall staff at 978-325-5100.
“But we really need to get people back in here,” the mayor said, “because we’ve got people, every five minutes, coming to the door to do business.”
Lucido, who was in the building not long after the fire was extinguished, said smoke permeated the building. Crews brought in fans and opened all the windows, Lucido said.
“Thursday morning, Friday morning, Saturday morning, it was still very strong,” Lucido said, “and as the cleaners started getting through the process and moving along it’s gotten better and better. There’s still a slight odor today, but it’s obviously that much better than it was day 1 and day 2.”
While it’s not apparent to the naked eye, Lucido said the smoke left a thin film on everything. This will have to be removed. In every office space, Lucido said, crews will have to wipe down the walls. Most of the surfaces within reach have been cleaned, along with furniture and desks. But, scaffolding will have to be brought in to reach the upper portion of offices with high ceilings.
Books and materials on shelves, such as the massive wall of law books in the Legal Department, will have to be cataloged, sent offsite and cleaned.
In the Kyrouz Auditorium upstairs, the paintings of Gloucester’s former mayors and other artwork will have to be shipped off site and professionally restored, Lucido said. Same goes for artwork throughout the building. Curtains and window treatments will have to be cleaned, and the many murals in City Hall will have to be treated.
“The biggest challenge in here,” Lucido said standing in the Kyrouz Auditorium, “is the fact that, obviously we’ve got a 30-foot ceiling. So, in order to do that effectively they are going to stage this whole auditorium and they will clean from top to bottom.”
He said the cleanup contractor, Servicemaster, made the point they are not just cleaning up a city hall.
“This is more like restoring a museum,” Lucido said.
As for cost of the cleanup, Verga said there is no estimate as yet.
“The insurance company says go ahead and take care of business. In the end, we’ll have a deductible, but you know, we are not messing around with, ‘Let’s get a price first,’ it’s like, ‘Let’s get this done first.’”
In addition, Lucido said they are working on relocating events scheduled to take place in the Kyrouz Auditorium. The Gloucester Student Arts Festival, scheduled for Saturday, May 13, is being moved to the Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue. This building is closed and scheduled to undergo a renovation project in the fall. However, the first floor is being reopened for the show, which will take place from 12 to 5 p.m.
