City hosting Halloween party at seaside park

Even Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and his wife, Kellie Verga, are preparing the final touches on their costumes for the free kids Halloween Party this Saturday, Oct. 22, at Stage Fort Park.
The annual Gloucester Halloween Party for kids, hosted by the mayor, kicks off at 1 p.m.
Kellie Verga, one of the many volunteer organizers, said there is a lot of excitement about this year's event.
One of the many activities will be a friendly haunted hayride by the Mass Mudders.
Leo Francis will be the DJ for dancing and games.
A highlight will be a parade of costumes that also will be for trick-or-treating.
"So while kids are showing off their costumes, they will be stopping at different sites with candy stations in the park," Kellie Verga said.
There is not a specific time set for the parade but it tends to start when the gathering seems to be at its fullest.
"We are also encouraging every volunteer to dress up," said Kellie Verga. "We are working with the (Gloucester Police) Community Impact Unit and some other community partners to put together a really fun event. We are really excited and it's going to be a great time for everyone. And I don't think anyone is more excited than one of our volunteers — Ringo Tarr."
Last year, the event was attended by hundreds of children.
Similar to last year's event, everything is free so it is available for everyone to take part and enjoy the season, she added.
The event runs until 4 p.m.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.