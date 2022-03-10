A joint meeting of the City Council and Planning Board Wednesday night served up some information about requirements under a new state law meant to create zoning for multifamily housing within walking distance of MBTA bus and train stations, but it also left people with still more questions.
For Gloucester, this means the creation of a zone near its commuter rail station or even possibly near both stations with a capacity up to 2,270 units by right, but officials said this was not a requirement to create these units, just the new zone’s total capacity. The capacity is based on 15% of the city’s housing stock in the 2020 Census, given the city is a commuter rail community, officials said.
The meeting, which was attended by 52 people on Zoom, came with just as many questions as answers after councilors and Planning Board members listened to a pre-recorded presentation with the state Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, Mike Kennealy, and other housing officials.
No public comment was taken during the meeting. Much of the information was technical in nature about how to access more information, and the deadlines on how to comply, but the meeting checked off a state requirement for the City Council to be informed about it.
Much is unknown since guidelines have yet to be finalized. And, at the same time, by coincidence, the city is weighing nine zoning amendments regarding conversions and increased heights that are meant to spur the creation of more housing that has also proved controversial.
“Just to be clear ... this is from on high,” said Mayor Greg Verga at the start of the meeting. “This is not a city-generated plan or guidelines. It’s very coincidental, unfortunately coincidental that six of our nine amendments sort of relate to what the state is pushing.” It’s why some of those local changes have been held back until more can be learned about the MBTA communities initiative, he said.
Verga said there is a checklist form that needs to be filled out with the state by May 2, which does not lock the city into any guidelines, but provides some basic zoning information and other details and allows the city to remain eligible with MassWorks and Housing Choice grant programs in the interim. It’s expected if the city creates a zone, the deadline to do so would be in 2023.
“I have no intention of locking the city into anything until the state has finalized the rules and regulations for this MBTA concept,” Verga said. “Until we have the final regulations, this mayor is not signing off on anything.”
The draft guidelines are based on economic development legislation passed in January 2021 meant to address the state’s housing crisis. It requires the creation of a district of reasonable size, at least 50 acres, within a half-mile of an MBTA station with a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre. It should allow multifamily housing by right, not be age restricted and be suitable for families with children. and based on Gloucester being a commuter rail community, the district should have a by-right unit capacity of 15% of the 2020 census, which the state calculated at 2,270 units.
Communities that don’t comply could lose access to some state grant funding programs.
Councilor-at-large Jason Grow, chairman of the council’s Planning and Development Committee which has been weighing the local zoning amendments, pointed out that the state enacted the legislation a year ago and it’s only now the state is putting together the guidelines.
“So we don’t really know what the final guidelines are going to end up being before sometime later on this year. What if we already had the density required in the zoning?” Grow asked.
“Are we still required to come up with multifamily by right?” He asked what if the city already had the required density within Wards 2 and 3 around the station downtown.
“The issue is, the density that is there right now is not allowed by right,” said Gregg Cademartori, the city’s community development director. “And that is one of the tenets of the legislation is it has to be allowed by right. So that’s one piece of it.
“But I will say there’s a lot of focus that’s also been placed on the number,” Cademartori said. “They are calculating, they are saying 15% of the 2020 Census housing stock.”
“It’s not 2,270 new units,” he said. “That is the capacity the district has to have. So, if we had 50 acres with 2,270 units on it, and we created a district that said that can happen by right, you would have satisfied the requirement.”
But, Cademartori said, it’s still more complicated than that.
The challenge, he said, is “to figure out exactly how these things will be evaluated because there are lot of different factors.”
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.