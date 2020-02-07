A Gloucester man has been sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and other charges stemming from a 2018 stabbing on Warner Street.
Austin T. Cavanaugh, 24, who was homeless at the time of his arrest, admitted Friday to stabbing a 20-year-old man multiple times in what appeared to be a drug deal gone south.
Besides the charge of armed assault with intent to murder, Cavanaugh pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and possession of a Class E controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The four-year sentence, followed by two years of probation, was the result of a plea agreement between defense lawyer Jeffrey Sweeney and prosecutor Susan Dolhun. It was imposed Friday by Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler.
Among the conditions of his probation are that Cavanaugh remain drug free, submit to random drug tests, not possess any weapons and have no contact with the victim.
The stabbing occurred around 4 a.m. on Oct. 7, on Warner Street, near the intersection with Burnham Street, police said in 2018. Cavanaugh, who knew the victim from elementary school, was still covered in blood when he was arrested. Police said they found him upstairs in an apartment at 32-R Warner St.
The victim — a Gloucester man — had been stabbed seven times, according to police.
