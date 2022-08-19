The silver lining to the more than two-week Poles Hill brush fire is Gloucester’s Mayor Greg Verga plans to work with the state to create a wildfire protection plan.
Verga, speaking with 1623 Studios’ Heather Atwood, said he recently discussed cutting wide trails into the woods to help fire vehicles access them with Public Works Director Mike Hale.
“We do not have a department, per se,” Verga said. “But the city does … since last spring, they have hired a contractor to clear … Old Rockport Road. The Cape Ann Trail Stewards have done quite a bit of trail cutting in Dogtown. We do quite a lot of work ourselves on Babson and Goose Cove reservoirs.”
“One thing that Mike pointed out which was really interesting is if there is a fire that wipes out the vegetation on the edges of the reservoirs, what’s left, the bare patch that’s there, if there is heavy rain, which we haven’t seen for a while, that just washes all of that garbage into our water supply, so we want to have healthy vegetation around the reservoirs,” Verga said.
The city does not have a full department that handles forest maintenance day-to-day, but he said the city has been keeping up with this work the best it can.
Last week, Verga said he called David Celino, the chief fire warden at the Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Fire Control, to thank him for what it did at Poles Hill.
“He was saying that once we have all of this situation under control, we can talk again about using them to help set up a wildfire protection plan and I intend to take them up on that offer,” Verga said.
Atwood said “these are the changing times, right? That small communities that seem like you wouldn’t need a wildfire protection plan suddenly do.”
Verga noted that this has been an extremely dry season.
“Again, it’s brought a few things to the forefront, I don’t want to say ignored, but not in the spotlight because there really hasn’t been a need for it or an outcry for it, so it’s things we need to revisit, that’s for sure.”
Verga on Thursday told the Times he had called Celino to thank him again and to take up his offer for a wildfire protection plan for Glouester.
“They are the experts,” Verga said. “They deal with it a lot more frequently than we do. We really haven’t had a fire like this in a while, so I’m happy to take any assistance we can get from those guys.”
Verga said he expects such a plan will involve education.
“One of the things that was brought up, people were suggesting we close the woods, and (fire) Chief (Eric) Smith said we should keep them open,” Verga said. Smith said the Fire Department got word of a fire last week from a hiker. “So, if we close the woods, those honest people stay out, and the people who might not have the best intentions are going to be going through there and they are not going to likely call us if there is a problem.”
