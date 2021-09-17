As Cape Ann families continue to recover from the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Open Door and the city are marking September as Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 17, as Hunger Action Day.
Orange lights will illuminate City Hall on Friday evening to signify a call for Gloucester residents to pitch in to alleviate local hunger and raise awareness. Hunger Action Month is observed annually, nationwide in September in an effort to raise awareness and spur action to reduce the effects of hunger in local communities.
“We met a significant increase in need last year due to the pandemic, and continue to meet ongoing need, thanks to a community that cares,” The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said in prepared statement. “Hunger Action Month is an important reminder of the steps we can all take here at home to reduce hunger by volunteering, donating and staying informed.”
Locally, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on hunger. In 2020, The Open Door reports meeting a 27% increase in requests for food assistance, connecting approximately 10,000 people to more than 2.46 million pounds of food or 2.05 million meals.
Feeding America’s projections for Eastern Massachusetts estimate that food insecurity will remain 30% above pre-COVID-19 levels in 2021. Last year, The Open Door helped feed 1 in 5 Gloucester residents, up from 1 in 6 pre-COVID-19.
On Friday, The Open Door encouraged members of the community to wear orange, the color used to signify hunger awareness, and donate a bag of oranges at either The Open Door’s facility at 28 Emerson Ave., Second Glance (the thrift store of The Open Door) at 2 Pond Road, or Market Basket in Gloucester.
Also on Friday, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken visited The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., to deliver a proclamation naming September as Hunger Action Month.
Various community groups have already joined The Open Door in recognizing Hunger Action Month, including but not limited to the Gloucester Police, Fire, and Health departments; Rose Baker Senior Center; Sawyer Free Library; Cape Ann Museum; the Rockport, Manchester, Rowley and Wenham police departments; Manchester-By-the-Sea Council on Aging; Backyard Growers; and We Are All In This Together Gloucester.
Founded in 1978, The Open Door is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit and community food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham. It runs two food pantries, in Gloucester and in Ipswich, Second Glance, the thrift store of The Open Door, provides revenue for the organization, referrals for people in need, and recycles textiles and other materials.
More information about The Open Door is available by visiting FOODPANTRY.org.
