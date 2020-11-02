Although the recent flurries of winter mean that outdoor seating during the coronavirus pandemic will be more difficult — if not impossible — for many local businesses, Gloucester is already thinking of next summer.
The city’s Community Development Department is proposing an amendment to the temporary zoning ordinance allowing outdoor seating which would extend it through Dec. 30, 2021.
"We wanted to be ready for the spring," said Jill Cahill, the city's community development director. "We want to get people outside as quickly as possible."
With the temporary ordinance, retail and restaurants can temporarily add outdoor seating, displays, or takeout on public or private sidewalks, in parking spaces, or in parking lots without requiring a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals or the City Council, or approval of the Planning Board.
As Cahill explained in a letter to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, the extension would allow the continued outdoor use on private property until the proposed expiration date, as well as give additional businesses the opportunity to utilize their outdoor space in the spring if they so choose.
The goal of the temporary ordinance, as outlined in Cahill’s letter, is to continue to help businesses adapt to the restrictions associated with stopping the spreading of the COVID-19 virus and minimizing the economic impacts of the restrictions.
For local businesses trying to stay afloat during a pandemic, the additional room for more seating has been a godsend.
"When the weather was good it was a big plus for us," said Manny Lapa, the general manager and chef of The Azorean Restaurant on Washington Street.
Lapa explained that because the restaurant had to limit indoor seating, the additional space outside by its parking lot allowed staff to keep up business and provide Portuguese cuisine to the community.
While the city is drafting up ways to extend the zoning relief, businesses aren’t sure that the weather will be as forgiving.
“Right now, the outdoor seating is not doing much good,” Lapa said, as the first snowfall of the season hit Cape Ann on Friday. “We are pushing for more takeout and online ordering.”
The city will have to restrict businesses’ use of streets and public property on Nov. 30 of this year to make way for snow removal and safe operations of streets and sidewalks during the winter months.
Outdoor seating on private property will be allowed to continue.
“We had a pretty successful summer as we could have,” Cahill said. “We want to be ready for next year.”
The city’s Planning & Development Committee will discuss the memorandum during its Nov. 18 remote meeting at 5:30 p.m. and the Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing for Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.
OUTDOOR SEATING
The city plans two meeting on the proposal to extend the temporary ordinance allow temporary outdoor seating and displays for businesses through Dec. 31, 2021. They are:
Planning & Development Committee will discuss the memorandum during its Nov. 18 remote meeting at 5:30 p.m. Details on joining will be announced.
Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing for Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. Details on joining will be announced.