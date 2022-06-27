For residents having trouble finding Gloucester’s pay-as-you-throw trash bags, a scan of Facebook shows they are not alone.
However, households are getting a one-week break from having to pay to use the bags starting Tuesday, June 28.
As the city scrambles to resupply the bags, it has suspended the use of them through the next pickup on Tuesday, July 5, says Mayor Greg Verga.
“We have been informed that the vendor for the city of Gloucester trash bags continues to face manufacturing disruptions due to supply chain issues and will not be able to meet the demand for bags this week,” the mayor’s office announced.
Each household will be allowed to put out two large bags, no greater than 36 gallons, free of charge.
“This will allow each household a free trash pickup day while we work through next steps with the vendor,” the statement said. The city asked residents for their cooperation by limiting how much they put out curbside to two 36-gallon bags.
It should be noted that Monday, July 4, is a holiday and there will be no trash collection, meaning households with a Monday pickup will have their trash picked up on Tuesday, and the remaining trash collections will be one day later.
In a brief interview, Verga said supply chain issues with the bags caused the problem. The city had posted on Facebook on June 22 about a shortage of its large trash bags that was expected to last for several weeks, but that small trash bags were available for purchase at several locations.
But with supplies of the small bags drying up, and a confirmation of a delivery of large bags to Market Basket not arriving by 2 p.m., Verga said the city had to come up with an alternative plan.
Large bags are sold at various locations for $2.25 each, sold in packs of five. Small bags are sold for $1.25 each, in packs of five, at several locations as well.
Residents with questions may contact the Department of Public Works at 978-325-5600 or the mayor’s office at 978-281-9700. The mayor’s office will also be providing updates on the status of the bags and next week’s trash pickup as soon as possible.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.