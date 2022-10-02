Gloucester officials and the Gloucester Coalition for the Prevention of Domestic Abuse will gather with colleagues, family and friends to raise the domestic abuse awareness flag on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. at City Hall.
Mayor Greg Verga will also declare October Domestic Abuse Prevention Month. The public is encouraged to participate in the event.
“We will come together to formally recognize October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and commemorate 2022 as the twenty-second year of sustained community response to domestic violence and abuse," Verga said in a prepared statement. “In doing so, Gloucester once again recognizes our responsibility — that there is more we can do as individuals and as a community to prevent violence and heal trauma in our homes and our city. We have deep appreciation and stand in solidarity with our first responders, particularly the police and the fire department, and seek to support them as they continue to build a safety net for victims and survivors. We support trauma-informed community services and encourage integrating this approach into our institutions; we recognize and appreciate the prioritization of trauma-informed training for our police, schools, and city officials.
“We stand with survivors and recognize that some community members may have additional layers of vulnerability," Verga continued. "Gender, color or class divisions which separate us as one human family must be transformed into bridges. We commit to pursuing restorative justice with all persons, including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), LGBTQ, and immigrant families seeking refuge in our city.
“We recognize that we can achieve this only if we are engaged in a united effort to hold space for survivors who have been traumatized by violence in all of its forms. We acknowledge the huge sacrifice made by those on the front lines, responding to active acts of abuse and violence in our homes and community,” he concluded.
Shaina Doberman of Younity reminds us all: “Be assured that the outstanding community services on which we all rely, including HAWC and Younity, have continued even as those services have substantially moved to operate via video conferencing.” She noted, however, that Younity provides many more services in-person in 2022 than it could in 2021.
Younity, 6 Elm St., provides services to transition-aged youth (ages 16 to 25) who are looking for social, psychological, and group supports.
Salem-based HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) provides a domestic violence helpline — 1-800-547-1649, emergency shelter, legal services, advocacy and counseling services to more than 2,500 families in the North Shore area each year.