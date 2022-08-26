A cold front is entering the region and moving eastward through the state throughout the day Friday. Strong to severe wind gusts of 40to 60 mph, lightning, and downpours are expected, with showers continuing overnight, according to an alert sent out by city of Gloucester.
Cape Ann is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Due to the forecast, the Meetinghouse Green Foundation is postponing its concert scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. Foundation spokeswoman Kathleen Williams said organizers are contacting the band Hye Fusion to try and reschedule. Free-will donations offered at the concert would have benefitted the Gloucester Education Foundation.
National Grid said it is prepared for this weather event with employees, field crew, and additional line and forestry contractors prepared and ready to respond.
The utility asks that all outages be reported to National Grid's Customer Service or Outage Reporting hotlines (provided below). Every phone call received is logged into its outage tracking system, which better enables crews to pinpoint the location of the issue. The sooner a crew can identify the location of the issue, the quicker it can respond.
· Electric Customer Service: (800) 322-3223.
· Outage Reporting Hotline: (800) 465-1212.
· Natural Gas Customer Service: (800) 640-1595.