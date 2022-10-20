Clamfest returns after pandemic hiatus

Monique Elario accepts some clam chowder from Terry Cellucci of J.T. Farnham’s as her daughter Kaylyn, left, age 6, husband Dan with son Kylan, 6, on his shoulders wait for their samples at the annual Clamfest in Essex in 2019. This year’s festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the chowder tasting, $10, from noon to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.