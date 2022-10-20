Clamfest returns after pandemic hiatus

ESSEX — The celebration of the town’s beloved bivalve makes its comeback when the 38th annual Essex ClamFest and Clam Chowder Competition returns this Saturday, Oct. 22, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fall event will take place at Shepard Memorial Park, at the corner of Martin Street and Shepard Memorial Drive, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This Clamfest will feature artists and makers booths, K-9 demonstrations, live music, food vendors, Great Marsh Brewing Company and, of course, the ever-popular clam chowder competition.
The festival is free to attend; but the clam chowder tasting area has an admission of $10 to sample the soups, and is open from noon to 2 p.m., or until supplies last. More than 1,000 people are expected to participate and taste the best of the best for the competition.
The chowder tasters will have the opportunity to choose their favorite for the People’s Choice Award, while eight judges will vote to select the winner of the Judges’ Award. This year there are six competitors: Gloucester restaurants Decklyn’s, 31 Harbor Loop, and Lobsta Land Restaurant, 84 Causeway St.; and Essex mainstays J.T. Farnham’s, 88 Eastern Ave., The Farm Bar and Grill, 233 Western Ave., Ripple on the Water, 74 Main St., and Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St.
Both Lobsta Land and Woodman’s were entered in the last competition in 2019 and will be looking to maintain or better their titles on Saturday. That year, Woodman’s was the judge’s top choice, while Lobsta Land was awarded third place by both the judges and the people.
For those who aren’t clam fans, food vendors include 5-Star Phresh Phood, Holy Cow Ice Cream, Nana’s Fried Dough, The Eclectic Clam, and the Essex Lions Club.
The live music will be provided by Daisy Nell and Captain Stan and Uncharted Watahs, a local band including retired police Chief Pete Silva.
Ken Riehl, chief executive officer of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, said the business organization is thrilled that ClamFest is back this year.
“It is a fun-filled festival, with live music, great food and local artisans in an absolutely beautiful and family-friendly outdoor setting,” he said.
“It’s Essex’s annual fall homecoming day, welcoming all to enjoy the local food and community spirit in this historic Cape Ann town,” added Peter Webber, the chamber’s senior vice president.
Essex Clamfest is produced by the Essex Division of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. BankGloucester is the presenting sponsor; Brookline Bank is the gold sponsor; Applied Materials, Building Center and Covid Cruiser are silver sponsors; and Hiltz Disposal, Lark Fine Foods and Barn Dog Daycamp are supporting sponsors.
Proceeds from the chowder tasting help support chamber programming and services in Essex
Rain date for the festival is Sunday, Oct. 23.