The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.

The headline "Fish council chooses 100% monitoring option," published online and in print, requires clarification. The New England Fishery Management Council on Wednesday heard testimony about at-sea monitoring and has selected putting monitors on 100% of all groundfish trips as its preferred alternative for accomplishing the goal of Amendment 23 — improving catch accountability, maximizing the value of collected data and minimizing costs. The council is expected to make its final selection of the alternatives at its late September meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you