The headline "Fish council chooses 100% monitoring option," published online and in print, requires clarification. The New England Fishery Management Council on Wednesday heard testimony about at-sea monitoring and has selected putting monitors on 100% of all groundfish trips as its preferred alternative for accomplishing the goal of Amendment 23 — improving catch accountability, maximizing the value of collected data and minimizing costs. The council is expected to make its final selection of the alternatives at its late September meeting.