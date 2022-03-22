The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
A clarification is needed for the story "Long Beach Options Committee recommends more research at final meeting," published online and in print. State MVP grant applications are due in May, recipients will be announced in June and the money would be given out sometime this fall, according to committee members. If Rockport receives a grant to fund a comprehensive study of Long Beach, the committee said the study would start in the fall and wrap up in late spring 2023. If the town does not receive a grant this year, selectmen may choose to issue short-term leases to the Long Beach cottage owners in order to buy more time for another application.