The story "FBI: Hate crimes decline in Massachusetts," published online and in print, stated that an Anti-Defamation League map of hate crimes in Massachusetts appears to contradict the FBI data on hate crimes last year. The ADL map is not limited to hate crimes reported by the FBI, according to the organization, and includes other incidents that don't meet the narrow statutory definition of a hate crime.