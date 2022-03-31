The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The opening paragraph of the story "Rockport stresses need for new public works facility prior to Saturday's Town Meeting," published online and in print, requires clarification. Labor and material costs have skyrocketed since the new DPW facility project was approved in 2019 at a cost of $12.4 million. Town Meeting needs to approve a request of $5 million more to cover the current price tag of $17.4 million.