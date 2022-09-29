The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation has postponed its fourth annual Cape Ann Classic Cars on the Green show.
Foundation spokesman Charles Nazarian said the show's postponement is due to the forecast of rain for this Saturday.
The show will take place the following Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Middle and Church Streets in Gloucester. This event is free to the public.
This family-friendly show attracts a variety of classic cars and dedicated aficionados. Attendees will be invited to vote for their favorite classic car and prizes will be awarded in a number of categories at the conclusion of the event.
Tours of the meetinghouse will be held on the hour.
Car owners who are interested in showing their classic vehicles may register at the entrance for $15 at 50 Middle St. or in advance by emailing c.nazarian@gloucestermeetinghouse.org.