The sun shone down on Cape Ann on Sunday, a day after a vicious nor’easter brought blizzard conditions, and a more than 860 customers without power for stretches.
Winds that had gusted to more than 70 mph on Saturday died down on Sunday, and temperatures climbed into the upper teens and 20s as people emerged from their homes to dig out.
The storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine, but Massachusetts bore the brunt of the fury, with the neighboring towns of Sharon and Stoughton getting more than 30 inches of snow before the storm moved out. Cape Ann got anywhere between 18 to 24 inches, with lots of drifting, according to CapeAnnWeather.com.
More than 100,000 lost power at the height of the storm, mostly in Massachusetts. The outages in Massachusetts had dropped to about 40,000 by Sunday afternoon, mostly on hard hit Cape Cod. No other states reported widespread outages.
National Grid was reporting more than 860 customers — about 500 in Gloucester — without power Saturday at 5:15 p.m.
About 220 customers in Essex saw the power go out about 1:30 p.m. when wires came down on Route 133 northbound — the road was blocked for a time — come back on, go out again, and then be restored late Saturday night.
Winds had gusted as high as 82 mph on the Dog Bar and 76 mph on Thacher Island at 1:25 p.m. The winds scoured the ground bare in some spots and piled the snow into huge drifts in others. In Gloucester, the Public Works Department stopped plowing in some areas for a time around 2 p.m. because white-out conditions made it too dangerous to drive.
Rockport reported emergency responders came to the aid of several drivers whose vehicles became stuck on Saturday.
Videos posted to social media showed the Essex River flooding the Main Street Causeway (Route 133) in Essex, and slushy waves washing over the edges of T Wharf in Rockport.
In Smith Cove on Saturday morning, the yacht Nova Kane and the dock it was tied to broke Saturday morning, then was secured on Rocky Neck, according to a tweet from police Chief Ed Conley. Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro and Gloucester salvage operator Joe Borland took video, which the chief also tweeted out.
On Sunday, workers were trying to free the boat from the damaged dock.
Gloucester’s public works plow drivers stopped plowing around midnight Sunday after 24 hours on the job. They picked up later Sunday morning to begin widening the roads they couldn’t finish the previous night and for clean-up.
The parking ban was in effect until noontime, when crews began tackling the school lots where resident were allowed to park during the storm. Cars were still in some lots at 3:30 p.m. and efforts were being made to contact the owners before towing commenced, so the lots could be cleaned for school Monday.
“Once again we’d like to thank you for staying off the roads and minding the parking ban. It really makes a huge difference,” the department said on its Facebook page, City of Gloucester Public Works. “We appreciate your patience and cooperation! We are all in this together!”
Manchester extended it parking ban through Sunday as Public Works crews were still clearing roadways and sidewalks.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Replacement Bridge across the Annisquam River, mile 0.7, was closed and placed in the locked position unable to open for vessel traffic due to heavy winds exceeding the operating parameters of the structure Friday at 2p.m. The MBT anticipate the bridge to re-open and allow vessel traffic Monday after 5 a.m. Mariners can contact the harbormaster via VHF-FM CH 16/13. Mariners are urged to transit with caution.
Forecasters watched closely for new snowfall records, especially in Boston. The Boston area’s modern snowfall record for a winter storm is 27.6 inches, set in 2003.
The city tied its record for biggest single-day snowfall on Saturday, with 23.6 inches, the National Weather Service said.
Climate change, particularly the warming ocean, probably influenced the strength of the storm, atmospheric researchers said.
Much warmer ocean waters “are certainly playing a role in the strengthening of the storm system and increased moisture available for the storm,” said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado. “But it isn’t the only thing.”
The storm had two saving graces: Dry snow less capable of snapping trees and tearing down power lines, and its timing on a weekend, when schools were closed and few people were commuting.
Parts of 10 states were under blizzard warnings at some point: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
The National Weather Service considers a storm a blizzard if it has snowfall or blowing snow, as well as winds of at least 35 mph that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours. In many areas, Saturday’s storm met those criteria.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.