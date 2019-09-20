The Associated Clergy of Cape Ann is leading “Earth Prayers: In Solidarity with the Climate Strike” at the Fisherman's Wives Statue on Stacy Boulevard at 10 this morning.
The faith leaders are inviting the community to gather locally as part of the climate strike taking place in Boston and around the world.
The local gathering will include readings, prayers and songs to invite a deeper awareness of our responsibility to care for the Earth, the clergy's announcement said.
All are welcome to join this gathering.
