Club complex leased back to MAC after land sale

MANCHESTER — Members of the Manchester Athletic Club who have been wondering what was happening after its owners sold the land and property two weeks ago now have a answer.
The club’s Atwater Avenue complex has been leased back to Manchester Fitness MAC by its new owner, Danvers-based biotech company Cell Signaling Technologies, club management said in a brief notice emailed to MAC members Monday.
The notice also said club management will “be meeting with the new owners of the real estate shortly to discuss the club and its operation.”
The email indicates that members will be updated when more information is available.
MAC Assistant General Manager Andrew Hankinson did not respond to requests for comment on this story.
On July 14 and 15, Simboli Properties Manchester Llc sold the MAC property and two neighboring plots of land to Cell Signaling Technologies. In total, Cell Signaling Technologies now owns 48 acres of property off Atwater Avenue.
Cell Signaling Technologies has plans to build a 100,000- to 150,000-square-foot research and development center on the largest parcel it acquired — 40 acres that currently house a granite storage and process facility. It is unclear at this time what the company plans to do with the other two parcels.
Zoning for laboratories in the area that Cell Signaling Technologies plans to build, known as the Limited Commercial District, was approved by Town Meeting in April.
