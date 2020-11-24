#USCG Air Station Cape Cod’s HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing crew is airborne to continue the search. pic.twitter.com/RicKWyNzPw— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 24, 2020
The Coast Guard launched a plane at first light Tuesday as it continues searching the waters off Cape Cod for four fishermen missing after the 82-foot dragger Emmy Rose sank sometime after midnight Monday.
The Emmy Rose, homeported in Portland, Maine, was been a familiar presence in Gloucester, fishing out of and landing catch here. It is believed the vessel was on its way to Gloucester to land its catch when it went down.
The Coast Guard had not released the names of the boat’s captain or crew, but all are believed to be from Maine.
The Coast Guard launched an HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircrew about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to join the crew of the USCG cutter Vigorous searched throughout the night.
Monday search's was hampered by 35-knot winds and 6- to 8-foot seas, but weather conditions had improved Tuesday, Petty Officer Amanda Myrick said.
The Coast Guard received an alert about 1:30 a.m. Monday from the Emmy Rose's EPIRB (emergency position-indicating radio beacon) from a site about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown. The EPIRB sends a distress frequency signal when it hits the water to search and rescue services in the case of an emergency. It also transmits a homing signal to assist searchers in pinpointing the beacon's location.
The commercial fishing vessel's owner reported that the Emmy Rose's satellite phone went unanswered, and the first Coast Guard crew was on the scene on the scene about 2:30 a.m., when debris and an empty life raft were discovered.
The owner, Rink Varian, told the Bangor Daily News that the boat's crew was experienced.
“This is a horrific accident,” he said.
The Emmy Rose was part of the Sustainable Harvest Sector fishing cooperative.
“I am holding out hope that the Coast Guard will be able to find these people,” cooperative manager Hank Soul told The Boston Globe.
NOAA Fisheries permit data state the Emmy Rose is owned by Boat Aaron & Melissa Inc. of Westbrook, Maine. The vessel fishes under 15 federal commercial fishing permits.
According to data from the National Transportation and Safety Board, the Emmy Rose is the second vessel Boat Aaron & Melissa Inc. has lost since 2018.
On Nov. 14, 2018, the Aaron & Melissa II flooded and sank in 40-knot winds and 20-foot seas about 70 miles southeast of Portland after leaving Gloucester six days earlier.
The captain and three crew members went into the water, but made it into the vessel's life raft before being rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter.
The NTSB later said the captain's "decision not to return directly to port despite forecasts of gale-force conditions," as well as a clogged bilge system, were the "probable causes" for the flooding and sinking of the Aaron & Melissa II.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.