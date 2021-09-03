BOSTON — Coast Guard crews successfully medevaced a 47-year-old fisherman from one fishing vessel, and responded to another fishing vessel taking on water off the eastern shore of Nantucket on Thursday.
At 10:30 a.m., the Coast Guard said it was notified by the crew of the Donny C that the 91-foot fishing vessel was taking on water approximately 110 nautical miles southeast of Nantucket. The crew said the vessel's two dewatering pumps onboard were not keeping up with the flooding and they were preparing to abandon ship.
Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod launched aircrews on a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-144A Ocean Sentry d to assist and rescue the mariners. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba was operating nearby and diverted to assist, along with good Samaritan fishing vessels Blue Wave and Temptress.
Ten minutes later the Coast Guard said the 78-foot scalloper Andrea A reported a crewmman was experiencing a loss of feeling and mobility in his legs.
The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac based on the concern that the fisherman's condition could worsen if left untreated.
Based on the proximity of Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba and the other fishing vessels to the Donny C, the Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter aircrew diverted from the Donny C to the Andrea A.
The MH-60 aircrew hoisted the patient from the Andrea A and transported him to Air Station Cape Cod where emergency medical services were waiting.
The crew of the Donny C was able to get the flooding under control with an additional dewatering pump provided by theTemptress and began transiting to New Bedford, the Coast Guard said.
The Escanaba escorted the Donny C until the crew secured the source of flooding. The Coast Guard said it then maintained a one-hour communications schedule with the vessel until it safely moored in New Bedford.
“This situation was an outstanding example of the how our watchstanders, aircrews and surface assets work together to respond to any and all calls for help at sea.” said Capt. Wes Hester, chief of incident management for the First Coast Guard District, “The ability of watch standers in Boston and in Woods Hole to assess the situation, recognize the proximity of Escanaba and divert the aircraft resulted in both cases concluding in positive outcomes.”