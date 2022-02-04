Coast Guard medevacs fisherman from 90 miles off Cape Ann

The Coast Guard medically evacuates an injured crewman from the fishing vessel Sea Rambler 90 miles east of Cape Ann on Thursday.

 USCG STATION CAPE COD/Screenshot

A fisherman who severely hurt his arm in a hatch aboard the fishing vessel Sea Rambler about 90 miles east of Cape Ann was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard on Thursday.

The crew of the Portland, Maine-based Sea Rambler requested Coast Guard assistance after the crewman was injured. 

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing aircraft crew launched from Air Station Cape Cod, and safely hoisted the man aboard. 

The crewman was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, for treatment, the Coast Guard said.

The Sea Rambler, homeported in Portland, Maine, reportedly was on its way to Gloucester after the rescue.

The vessel often stops in port, icing up at Cape Pond Ice.

 More information was not immediately available. This story may be updated.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you