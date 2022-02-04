Coast Guard medevacs fisherman from 90 miles off Cape Ann

A fisherman who severely hurt his arm in a hatch aboard the fishing vessel Sea Rambler about 90 miles east of Cape Ann was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard on Thursday.
The crew of the Portland, Maine-based Sea Rambler requested Coast Guard assistance after the crewman was injured.
A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing aircraft crew launched from Air Station Cape Cod, and safely hoisted the man aboard.
#HappeningNow @USCG Air Station Cape Cod is on scene responding to a report of an injured fisherman aboard the F/V Sea Rambler, 100 miles offshore its home port #Portland, ME. #SAR #CoastGuard #Maine #Helo #Rescue #Medevac— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) February 3, 2022
The crewman was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, for treatment, the Coast Guard said.
#Update The injured fisherman aboard the F/V Sea Rambler was safely medevaced and was transported to Mass General Hospital #CoastGuard #Fishingvessel #WinterWeather— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) February 3, 2022
The Sea Rambler, homeported in Portland, Maine, reportedly was on its way to Gloucester after the rescue.
The vessel often stops in port, icing up at Cape Pond Ice.
#Correction The Sea Rambler was 90 miles east of Cape Ann, MA. F/V is homeported in Portland, ME— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) February 4, 2022
