YARMOUTH, Mass. — Four people were rescued from the fishing vessel Tom Slaughter III off Yarmouth shortly before midnight Wednesday, the Coast Guard reports.
The Coast Guard said no injuries or pollution from fuel was reported when Station Woods Hole's 45-foot response boat picked up the crew. The 61-foot Tom Slaughter III was grounded on rocks, and had begun taking on water in the area of Point Gammon, about a half-mile south of Yarmouth.
#Caseclosed #USCG STA Woods Hole’s 45-foot RB-M boat crew successfully rescued 4 people aboard the grounded F/V Tom Slaughter III that began taking on water last night 1/2 mile S. of Yarmouth, #MA. No injuries or pollution reported. Owner working with commercial salvage.#SAR pic.twitter.com/Xc2abYS85d— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 29, 2021
The Coast Guard said the owner is working with a commercial salvage company to retrieve the vessel.
The state Division of Marine Fisheries lists the Tom Slaughter III as being owned by Howard Monte Rome of Gloucester-based Intershell International, and that the vessel holds scallop and shellfish permits.
Rome could not be reached for comment. It was not clear where the vessel is home-ported as Intershell has vessels working out of Gloucester, New Bedford and Hyannis, according to its web page.