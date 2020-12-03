ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Rescue crews are searching for three people off the Maine coast after a fishing vessel began taking on water Thursday, the Coast Guard said.
@USCGNortheast crews are requesting help identifying the missing fishing vessel and crew. If you have any information, please call (207) 741-5422.Pauses were removed from the recording for clarity.#SAR #MAYDAY pic.twitter.com/DyXt3GaK1m— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 3, 2020
Crews from Maine and Massachusetts responded to a mayday call placed at 6:30 a.m. about the vessel, a Coast Guard spokeswoman said. The Coast Guard and Maine Marine Patrol are searching for the three people in the water just south of Spruce Head, Maine, the spokesperson said.
The names of the people onboard and the circumstances that caused the boat to take on water were not immediately available Thursday.
It's the second Coast Guard search involving a fishing vessel off New England in as many weeks. The Coast Guard called off a search for four men, including Michael Porper of Gloucester, last week after the Emmy Rose from Maine sank off Provincetown, Massachusetts. The cause of that sinking remains under investigation.