BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard said Monday it is searching for a man who went overboard southeast of Nantucket.
The Coast Guard in a tweet said the man was on the fishing vessel Blue Wave out of New Bedford.
The vessel contacted the Coast Guard late Sunday night when the 36-year-old man failed to report for his night watch and could not be found on the boat, Petty Officer Ryan Noel said.
The search is taking place about 70 miles (60 nautical miles) southeast of Nantucket.
The man was not believed to be wearing a life jacket.
Crews from the Air Station Cape Cod and the cutter Tybee are searching for the man.
No additional information was released.