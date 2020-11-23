The patrol boat Key Largo from Station Gloucester is among the assets the Coast Guard is using to search for four fishermen approximately 20 miles northeast of Provincetown this morning.
The Coast Guard said it received notification at 1 a.m. Monday from the 82-foot fishing vessel Emmy Rose's emergency position indicating radio beacon.
The vessel owner reported there were four people aboard, and there were no answers on the vessel’s satellite phone.
The Coast Guard immediately launched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Station Cape Cod, and the Coast Guard cutter Vigorous to search for the Emmy Rose.
Upon arrival to the vessel's last known position, the Coast Guard said its crews discovered debris and an empty life raft.
Besides the 110-foot patrol boat Key Largo, searching are Coast Guard crews from:
Air Station Cape Cod's MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft.
Station Provincetown's 47-foot motor life boat.
Vigorous, a 210-foot Medium Endurance cutter, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The weather on scene is 30-knot winds with 6- to 8-foot seas.
The Emmy Rose is homeported in Portland, Maine, and lands fish in Gloucester.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.