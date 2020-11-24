After searching 2,066 square miles for more than 38 hours, the Coast Guard has suspended its search for the crew of the fishing vessel Emmy Rose which sank sometime after midnight Monday.
The search for the four fishermen was suspended at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, according to Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick.
The the 82-foot dragger Emmy Rose, home-ported in Portland, Maine, was been a familiar presence in Gloucester, fishing out of and landing catch here. It is believed the vessel was on its way to Gloucester to land its catch when it went down.
The Coast Guard has not released the names of the boat’s captain or crew, but all are believed to be from Maine.
The Coast Guard received an alert about 1:30 a.m. Monday from the Emmy Rose's EPIRB (emergency position-indicating radio beacon) from a site about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown. The EPIRB sends a distress frequency signal when it hits the water to search and rescue services in the case of an emergency. It also transmits a homing signal to assist searchers in pinpointing the beacon's location.
The first Coast Guard crew was on the scene on the scene about 2:30 a.m., when debris and an empty life raft were discovered.
Wyrick said the EPIRB that sent the alert has also been recovered.
