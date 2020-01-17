A couple face drug trafficking charges after police conducting an undercover sting seized 21 grams of cocaine, nine Ecstasy pills, and $1,887.
Ralph Clerge of Lynn and Aminata Bajinka of Chelsea, both 23, were each charged with:
- Trafficking in cocaine.
- Distribution of a Class B Substance (Ecstasy).
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance.
Chief Edward G. Conley III said his officers recently became aware that two individuals, later identified as Clerge and Bajinka, were suspected of selling cocaine and Ecstasy in town, and immediately began an investigation.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Detective Lt. Michael Gossom and Sgt. Sean Conners, and Detectives Tom Quinn, Jon Trefry and Steve Mizzoni conducted an undercover surveillance operation at the Jodrey State Fish Pier off of Parker Street, where they believed a suspected drug deal was going to take place.
The operation resulted in police seizing the approximately 21 grams of cocaine, nine Ecstasy pills and $887, and the arrests of Clerge and Bajinka.
A locked safe was discovered in the couple's vehicle. Detectives obtained a search warrant on Thursday, and seized an additional $1,000 inside.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.