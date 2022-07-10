Two stars and the director of the Oscar award-winning movie “CODA,” and the movie itself charmed and brought tears and laughter to audience of 500 people at The Cabot in Beverly on Thursday night.
The occasion was a benefit screening for The Manship Artists Residency of Gloucester, followed by a talk with the film’s Oscar award-winning deaf star Troy Kotsur, its Oscar winning director Sian Heder as well as star Daniel Durant, who also is a deaf award-winning actor. The audience was comprised of both the Deaf and hearing communities, with American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters on hand throughout the evening and panel discussion.
The night was punctuated with funny stories and emotional moments.
The director and actors spoke about their experience with the film which continues to elevate the Deaf community around the world and provide the hearing community with a glimpse into their lives — especially the life of a CODA — a Child of Deaf Adult(s).
This coming-of-age story centered on a Gloucester fishing family, and was filmed at sea and on shore primarily in Gloucester, at the former Briscoe Middle School in Beverly, and in Rockport’s waterfront Shalin Liu Performance Center.
“Cape Ann is an incredibly visual, cinematic place,” Heder told the audience. “This ride has been amazing.”
Beverly’s April Dooley, a CODA born to deaf parents whose first language was American Sign Language, expressed her gratitude to Heder for making this film.
“I want to thank you for showing what my life is like,” Dooley said, noting she was there with her mother, who for the first time she was able to bring to a theater to see a movie that had open captioning instead of waiting for it to come out on DVD with subtitles. The actors asked if her mother was in the audience, and she was, after which they gave Jean Downer a shout-out.
Ripple to a wave
Kotsur, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as the family patriarch in the film, spoke about the ripple that is turning into a wave of recognition and more understanding about Deaf culture.
“I have received so many emails and messages that say thank you and that they feel like they’re finally being recognized,” he said through an interpreter. “It has broken down barriers. The world seems a bit smaller now.”
The post-Oscar attention has meant countless interviews with global media for Kotsur, and such attention further opens people up to seeing the possibilities, he said.
Kotsur and Durant recently traveled to Reims, France, for the International Festival of Arts in Sign Languages, which ran from June 30 to July 3, and was attended by people from all over the world.
“We all have different sign languages,” noted Durant. “As Deaf people we are seen as ‘disabled’ but we live in America where we have privileges (from the Americans with Disabilities Act) that many people don’t have around the world, and with these awards, these other countries are seeing the way we see Deaf people.”
“(Sian Heder) changed the world with this movie,” said Durant. “I’m happy we’re changing the way people are looking at us.”
Stories both poignant and humorous were shared, and Kotsur occasionally signed an F-bomb adjective that would be translated verbally through the interpreter.
By design, Heder wanted to pull the hearing world into the word of the Deaf and the experience of a CODA, who navigates both worlds but is not a part of either.
Heder’s script captivated Kotsur who embraced the story and the role, which could not have been more foreign to the veteran actor and director.
“I’m from Arizona and we don’t have an ocean. What we have is a desert, and I don’t eat seafood. I never eat fish,” he said. “It was fun to play and transition to this role to convince an audience to believe in your work as a fisherman.”
Additionally, he said the script really touched him.
“Hearing people really need to see this. People don’t understand what deafness is and think of us as ‘less than.’ I’m fine though and I’ll prove them wrong,” said Kotsur. “’CODA’ represents both cultures and that’s what you call a bridge. I’m a movie fanatic and too often deaf people are shown as victims and as people who have to be taken care of, but we’re able to do the same things — the only difference is language. and I wanted to give (the role) my best f---ing shot.”
Kotsur’s dream is to direct and act in a film like Clint Eastwood.
“I’d be the first in history,” he said.
Durant was asked about his passion for music, and he shared an anecdote from his adolescence that was reminiscent of a scene from the film when Frank Rossi, the deaf father, picked up his hearing daughter at school in a pick-up truck blasting hip-hop music.
“I was driving with my mom in the car and I love hearing music and she went into a store without me and I did the same thing (turning the volume way up), but later I realized it was NPR,” he said. “But I learned to differentiate the vibrations and the bass.”
Asked about his acting history, Durant shared that for seven months he was part of Theater Manu, theater in Norway that uses a sign language but not ASL.
“ASL is not universal. There are over 300 sign languages worldwide. Our ASL is born from French ASL,” noted Durant.
Ties that bind
The actors and director spoke about how they were more than just an on-screen family, having forged the close bonds of a real family.
Some of the actors had worked together before; Kotsur and “CODA” star Marlee Matlin worked together in film, and Durant met Kotsur in Los Angeles in 2012 working on “Cyrano,” a play in which Kotsur had the title role.
“Troy started training with me and his expression was amazing,” said Durant.
When the actors met Heder, they immediately were drawn to her vision and her humanity.
“The last day filming we had such an emotional scene and I wondered how I would disconnect from that,” said Durant. “We were together in L.A. for the Oscars and it was like seeing my family again. That bond is real and I thank Sian for picking us.”
After the Oscars were over, Heder wondered why she was feeling so sad at times.
“I realized that it was because I was saying good bye to these guys,” she said. “We all love Gloucester and we all love being here.”
A step forward
Joanie McAnany of Gloucester said she was thrilled to be at the “CODA” program at The Cabot.
“The event was fabulous because everyone wanted to be part of it. It was beautiful,” she said. “Sian Heder has a beautiful soul. She gave her very best of everything in her work.”
She and her husband Richard McAnany, who is deaf and retired from running a successful landscape construction business for nearly 40 years, have seen the movie three times.
“I just love it,” said Joanie McAnany. “I am deaf and this film really showed how deaf people live. We may have some difficulties living in the hearing world but we always stand up for ourselves and do our best. I also think this film gave some education to the hearing people of who we are. I think it helped the hearing people understand how to ‘communicate’ with the deaf.”
When the discussion was opened to audience questions, a woman asked through an ASL interpreter about why the role of the CODA was not played by a CODA.
Kotsur jumped in to reply first, noting that the experience of every CODA is different because they all live in varying circumstances. He also has met CODAs who have never used American Sign Language. As the father of a CODA, he said his daughter has been through a lot, and she has friends whose parents didn’t know her parents are deaf.
Heder also replied, explaining that the role was extremely challenging.
“(The actor) had to be able to sing beautifully, have a voice so stunning that a teacher would want to personally train her, and she had to act both comedy and drama. She had to carry the film and be 17 and learn how to fish and gut a cod and be a bad ass. I auditioned more than 100 people. I really did try but I didn’t find someone with all those things in one person,” she said.
“This film is a big step forward for people to understand what is a CODA,” added Kotsur.
Rebecca Reynolds, executive director of Manship Artists Residency, which organized the benefit event, said “CODA” is a film that resonates and warrants being seen again and again.
“Many already saw it and some saw it as many as five and eight times. It’s a story that touches us deeply,” she said. “(Manship Artists Residency) wants to celebrate the artists among us. These creators make all our communities a better place.”