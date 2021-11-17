It’s midnight and you hear what could be a raccoon outside your cabin in the woods. But this is New England, So it could also be a bear. You spend the rest of the night wide awake, clutching a fire iron, ready for battle.
Congratulations, you have a vivid imagination, and that makes you the kind of person Michael Lamarche wants to talk to.
A Rockport native and longtime Gloucester resident, Lamarche is finishing his senior year at Vermont’s Goddard College, earning his degree in Socially Engaged Arts, virtually. He is well on his way to completing a senior project — working title “Things To Explore” — which, among other things, will explore the power of imagination.
A videographer/animator who started making films at age 11 with his mother’s camcorder, Lamarche has made two Gloucester-based videos, each about 10 minutes, for the “work in progress” project.
One, exploring sound, took him up the bell tower at City Hall to silently observe Gloucester‘s great bell grandly tolling. Another — exploring “play” — sent him down into Gloucester’s streets and out to its shores to comb its beaches like a little kid.
With his third video, Lamarche wants to explore the power of imagination. Your imagination, if you’re up for it.
What he’d like is a Gloucester story, the kind you might tell a friend over a cup of coffee. You can, in fact, tell him your story over coffee, on camera or off, or can opt to FaceTime, or even leave your story as a message on voicemail. You can remain anonymous, or not. It can be truth, fiction, even a dream. But the finished video will be short, so keep it under 5 minutes.
Using the powers of his imagination to animate yours, he’ll mix audio, video and effects to explore how imagination is a collaborative process.
At 31, Lamarche has had a lot of time to imagine what he himself wanted to be. Disillusioned by college coming straight after the pressures of high school, he opted for a gap year that turned into 10 years before returning to finish his degree.
This, he says, gave him invaluable time to immerse himself in all things creative. As “a jack of all trades,” he worked in carpentry and learned art, one canvas at a time, as an assistant to Matthew Swift at his Main Street gallery of the same name.
He credits Swift, along with his wife, dancer/choreographer Sarah Slifer Swift, founder of Pleasant Street’s MAGMA Art Studios, with being major creative influences. It “was through a project at Sarah’s studio,” he says, that he became interested in the power of collaboration in the imaginative process.
If you’re up for collaborating with him, email him at michaelnlamarche@gmail.com.
But please do it before Nov. 29. He’s a student. He’s got a deadline to make.