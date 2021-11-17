Tell your story

Gloucester resident Michael Lamarche is preparing to a make a third video for his senior project — this one about imagination and seeks a Gloucester story to tell.

To tell yor tale, make initial contact with Lamarche at michaelnlamarche@gmail.com

To view his first video, visit https://youtu.be/_CY0cqncibw.

To view his second video, go to: https://youtu.be/TGgc2Qi-R2I

Upon completion of the videos, Lamarche plans to premiere his finished project locally. Details to come.