Members of Gloucester Rotary are locating their aprons and readying their spatulas for the group’s Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave., next month.
The Rotarians will be serving up fresh stacks of blueberry pancakes on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit local projects that support people.
This community-friendly tradition brings people together for a good cause and offers a hearty al fresco breakfast with stunning views from the Antonio Gentile Bandstand.
Once diners finish up a plate of pancakes, they can head down the hill to the Gloucester Waterfront Festival, sponsored by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, running on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival also runs Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A special free parking area at the park will be available for Pancake Breakfast attendees.
Tickets for the Pancake Breakfast are $8 per person, $5 for children 6 and under, and are available in advance online at www.gloucesterrotary.org or from any Gloucester Rotarian. Tickets will also be available at the gate on the morning of the breakfast.
Gloucester Rotary has served Gloucester for 100 years; learn more at www.gloucesterrotary.org or www.facebook.com/RotaryGloucesterMA.
More information on the Gloucester Waterfront Festival may be found at capeannchamber.com under the events tab.