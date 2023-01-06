Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then remaining overcast overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.