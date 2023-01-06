ROCKPORT — The town’s Police and School Departments will soon have a new resource at their fingertips.
A “comfort dog” will be making the rounds in Rockport, mostly at the schools, to comfort and soothe students and other members of the Rockport community.
Police plan to have a dog fully trained and working by the start of the upcoming school year, according to Michelle Rowe, the record access officer and business manager for the Rockport Police Department.
“It’s still in the early development stage,” said Rowe. “We haven’t identified the dog yet. We’re trying to work through the logistics.”
While the dog has not yet been chosen, the tentative plan is that it will be assigned to Officer Michael Anderson, Rockport’s school resource officer. Anderson is slated to not only be the dog’s handler, but its caretaker.
Chief John Horvath said the Police Department is looking forward to building a comfort dog program in collaboration with the students and staff at Rockport schools.
“School Resource Officer Mike Anderson will be the dog handler throughout the school year and will get his new partner into the community during the summer season,” said Horvath. “The program will further forge the community partnerships we have established and allow us to cultivate new ones through positive interactions.”
Horvath added he anticipates “lots of smiles, laughs and great memories through the program” and he encourages those in the community to get involved.
What a comfort dog can do
The dog will provide comfort for those who might need de-escalation assistance — primarily for those who suffer attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), those who are on the autism spectrum and other behavioral problems. The dog will also work to locate missing people.
Rockport Superintendent Dr. Mark Branco and School Committee members discussed the idea of getting a dog at their Aug. 24 meeting before the start of the school year.
For now, Rockport police and school officials are conducting their due diligence to acquire the dog.
The plan calls for utilizing a working group designed to advise on just how to acquire the dog, train him and determine what his role will be, said Rowe. A meeting set for next week is aimed at working through some of these questions.
When the dog is not working in the town’s schools, it is thought he will be on hand at the Rockport Police Department and out in the community.
“We might have more information next week,” said Rowe. “It’s still in the very, very early planning stages.”
Many communities in Massachusetts — including Gloucester, Swampscott, Reading, Hanover, Greenfield and Northampton— have instituted the use of comfort dogs as part of their community policing efforts. Even Endicott College’s Public Safety & Police Department leans on Gary, as a comforting and calming resource for the Beverly school’s staff and students.
Ace, the comfort dog
Over in Gloucester, Ace the comfort dog is soothing fixture in the Gloucester School Department. Ace is formally part of the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit.
An English golden retriever, Ace received part of his training from the Walpole-based Golden Opportunities for Independence. He works alongside School Resource Officer Peter Sutera, mainly at O’Maley Innovation Middle School.
“Being a therapeutic dog is really his primary objective,” Sutera has said.
Gloucester Police acquired Ace for $16,000 through the support of the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, a Framingham-based non-profit, as part of its community police effort.
