Whale watching boats and fishing vessels glided by in the background as a change of command ceremony took place at U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester on Harbor Loop Friday morning.
The change of command from Chief Warrant Officer John M. Roberts, who guided the station during the pandemic, to Chief Warrant Officer James C. Bridges, took place under blue skies in a tent overlooking Gloucester’s bustling harbor.
The audience consisted of dozens of fellow Coast Guard members, family, friends, mariners, harbormasters, police officers, firefighters and local officials, including Mayor Greg Verga, plus the ranks of active duty and reserve crew of the station.
Making the day more emotional, the command ceremony was followed by one for Roberts’ retirement from the Coast Guard after 31 years. Roberts, a native of Acton who has two grown daughters with his wife Ankie Talina Roberts, took command of Station Gloucester in July 2019.
Roberts was relieved by Bridges, a native of Limington, Maine, who has a 19-year-old son, James, and a 21-year-old daughter, Maura, with his wife Amy O’Rourke Bridges. He enlisted in the Coast Guard in August 1998.
Bridges is no stranger to Station Gloucester, according to the program notes, having been assigned here in June 2006. In June 2011, Bridges was assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba in Boston, among the many places to which he was assigned during his career. He was promoted to chief warrant officer in July 2014.
In July 2018, Bridges was assigned to Sector Northern New England, Incident Management Division in South Portland, Maine, where he briefly served as commanding officer of Station Jonesport.
The commander of Coast Guard Sector Boston, Capt. Kailie J. Benson, noted Bridges' return to Gloucester and marked Roberts' accomplishments.
“His direction for the station has been to lead from the front, lead by example, and do the right thing even when no one is looking,” Benson said. “And I can say with certainty, that these guiding principles are tenets he embodied every day and that the unit has carried out to a T.”
Benson cited an incident on July 7, 2021, involving an initial radio call of an engine room fire aboard the Yankee Patriot II fishing charter with 40 passengers on board. The Gloucester Times reported at the time there was no fire involved, but steam from a ruptured coolant hose. The station “sprang into action, launched three boats and arrived on scene,” Benson said.
“All 40 passengers were safety brought to shore,” she said.
This was no small feat.
“Back at the unit,” Benson said, “Boatswain Roberts was right there, leading from the front alongside the team, putting together a tent, breaking out supplies and organizing a muster area.”
“The crew crushed this crisis situation,” Benson added.
Benson also noted that despite the limitations put on the unit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roberts fostered critical relationships with the Gloucester community, the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, the Fishing Partnership Support Services, local harbormasters, the Department of Public Works, partner agencies and fire departments.
“The Coast Guard Station has become a key part of the town,” Benson said, “and these are the relationships we all value.”
Roberts was at times emotional as he read his speech, telling himself a few times to breathe, thanking those with whom he served in the unique seaport where he made close ties.
“What an incredible opportunity this has been to command such a great crew in such an iconic town. It truly has been an absolute privilege,” Roberts said, adding that he was humbled “to take credit for the amazing and dangerous things these men and women, these SAR dogs to my left, do every day.
“They are the finest kind and I’m damn proud to have been their CO,” he said.
“All right, now for a tough one,” Roberts said. “To this fishing community of Gloucester, ‘To they that go down to the sea in ships,’” he said, using the phrase on the Gloucester Fisherman’s Memorial. “It has been humbling to be embraced by this community and an honor to work these waters with all of you. It’s never lost on me the incredibly dangerous work you do. You all know more than anyone that it’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ the ocean will take a run at you.”
Roberts became emotional as he thanked many of the station’s crew personally.
“Ah, it will be the hardest one, the dog,” he said to laughs as he mentioned the station’s mascot dog, BMC Bruin, who was not at the ceremony. “Is he here? No? I’ll find him later with a treat.”
Roberts told his successor: “Jim, welcome back. I hope you and Amy are getting settled back in Gloucester. It’s been a great week handing over the reins. This is a gem and I know you know it. Take care of this community and they will take care of you. Take care of this crew and they will take care of you. Take care of Chief Bruin, he will never leave the couch in your office.”
Bridges thanked Roberts and his family for his 31 years of service and wished him the best of luck.
“To my former commanding officers, mentors and shipmates, thank you. Your leadership and advice, mentorship and comradery are greatly appreciated,” Bridges said, thanking his family for making this opportunity possible.
“I’m truly honored to be commanding officer for station Gloucester,” Bridges said.