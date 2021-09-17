Committee narrows in on potential Long Beach land options

ROCKPORT — The Long Beach Options Committee has created a rough draft of options for the town to consider once the Long Beach cottage leases are up.
The options were listed by Chairman Kenneth Kaiser at the committee’s meeting Wednesday. Moving forward, Kaiser said the committee will be tasked with finding how much each scenario would cost the town.
Long Beach cottagers own their homes but lease the land they are built on from the town. The latest round of leases for $75 million worth of town-owned land at the beach are set to expire in 2023.
If selectmen choose to renew the leases, they may also decide to rebuild a new seawall. Kaiser called this the “’kick the can down the road’ option.” It “could be very expensive” but “might be the politically sound thing to do.”
If selectmen do not wish to rebuild the seawall, they may choose to patch it as needed to maintain public safety. The town may choose to terminate a lease if a cottage becomes “vulnerable” over the 10-year period.
A “vulnerable” cottage would need to be defined further on the lease. Kaiser pointed to how emergency vehicles cannot reach certain cottages when the tide is high currently.
Going further, the town may also choose to include new language in the leases that reduces liability on its end. The leases now state that any damage due to the town’s negligence is the town’s responsibility. New leases could potentially stipulate that “town negligence” does not include any damage caused by a failed seawall.
The town also could choose to bide its time by renewing the leases for five years versus the typical 10. Based on how sea-level rise affects Long Beach, the town may choose to extend the next round of leases.
Or, town officials could stage a “managed retreat.” Longer leases could be offered to the owners of non-”vulnerable” cottages, but the land would be put under conservation easements and any other development would be prohibited, save for repairs. Lease terminations could occur if a significant portion of a cottage was damaged or destroyed, either by a seawall failure or some other means.
Finally, the town could go the “back-to-nature” route. All leases would be terminated; the cottages, utility infrastructure and possibly the seawall would be removed; and the beach and parking lots would be redeveloped similarly to Good Harbor Beach. The town previously estimated this effort could cost $11 million, excluding legal fees from potential lawsuits brought forth by cottage owners.
Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson previously stated the “selectmen have already decided that removing the cottages is not an option that we will be looking at.”
Kaiser also included a list of options the committee will not consider. These included redeveloping the beach to house a marine fueling station, marina, or “an amusement park,” Kaiser joked; selling off portions of the beach itself; and creating additional developments behind the cottages to combat climate change, such as another concrete seawall, sand revetment or living shoreline.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.