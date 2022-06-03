The Cape Ann community has helped residents left homeless by a fire at 616 Western Ave. early Saturday morning with household items, gift cards and donations through a local Facebook group and three separate GoFundMe pages, raising thousands for those who lost everything.
No injuries were reported in the May 28 fire as the residents had escaped by the time firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze. Fire officials said at least eight residents were displaced.
An investigation by the Fire Department, with assistance from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office did not uncover a cause, fire Chief Eric Smith said Wednesday.
“It was something they couldn’t determine,” Smith said, as there was “not anything left to tell the story” and “no way to point back to the specific point of origin.”
The fire had a good head start by the time crews arrived, Smith said. A video provided by the Fire Department shows flames engulfing the side of the three-story, three-family wood shingle home built in 1920, according to city records. The Fire Department said fire was showing from the second and third floors as crews arrived. A home next door suffered damage to its siding.
The city’s building department deemed the building “unsafe and dangerous” and a “total loss.”
There are those who have been trying to help the families.
The Facebook group We Are All In This Together Gloucester & Cape Ann reached out to its 7,200 members on May 28, collecting items for three families who lost their home in the blaze. The collection — the idea of administrators Patty Wall, her daughter Melanie Gabriele of Rockport, and Barbara Murch — started by asking for women’s clothing, bedding, gift cards, toiletries and items for a family’s cat.
“We just collected items and made our 2nd delivery to the victims of the fire last week,” wrote Wall in a post this week. “We have decided to let them get caught up with the donations and if anything else is needed they will supply us with a list.”
Gabriele said they have spoken with the families from the first and second floors. In one case, a mother and a daughter have been staying with a friend until they find a new place to stay, and were given a daybed in the meantime.
Those who still wish to donate can do so through Action Inc., https://actioninc.org/, or they may drop off gift cards at Wall’s address at 449 R. Western Ave. in Gloucester, Gabriele said.
Three GoFundMe pages have been set to help the families.
Emily Ackerman posted an appeal to the GoFundMe crowdfunding website to help her cousin, Katelyn Thibodeau, her daughter, Charlotte, and their cat, Vincent. As of Thursday afternoon, the page had raised $19,755 with 174 donations toward a goal of $20,000. Ackerman said on the page the family faced emergency vet bills for Vincent as it took firefighters four hours to find him, after Katelyn tried her hardest to get back in and get Vincent out.
“Thankfully, everybody got out safety, but they lost everything they had,” wrote Ackerman, who later updated the page to say thank you: “The outpouring of support and love has been such a bright light in this hard time.”
Lucas Kleindienst organized a GoFundMe page for his mother and the home’s owner, Ellen Byrne, as she lost her house and most of her possessions, he wrote.
“My mother will have many unexpected expenses during the long period between the fire and rebuilding. Any help she can get from the community would be very gratefully appreciated,” he wrote. The page has raised nearly $8,000 with 79 donations toward a goal of $25,000.
“We are so grateful for all the support during these challenging times,” Kleindienst wrote.
Robert and Donna Adams set up a GoFundMe page for seniors Rick and Eileen Crowe that reads: “Memorial Day Weekend Fire Takes Veteran’s Home.” The couple lost everything in the fire, the page reads. Eileen Crow, the page says, is Donna Adams’ cousin and best friend.
The page has raised nearly $15,000 through 107 donations toward a goal of $20,000.
“In the early morning hours of May 28th,” the organizers wrote, “Rick Crowe awoke to the scent of smoke and the crackling sounds of the fire, the flames of which were climbing up from the side porch of his neighbors below. He and his wife Eileen were able to scramble quickly enough to save themselves and their cat, Ajax.”
To find the three GoFundMe pages, go to gofundme.com and search for “Gloucester fire” or by the names of those listed above.
