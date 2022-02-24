ROCKPORT — A group 15 residents are working to get Rockport at net-zero energy by 2040.
“Net-zero energy” means the amount of energy used by a building, town department or community is offset by the renewable energy it produces.
Christine Downing, the lead organizer behind this community movement, has been speaking with multiple department leaders over the past few months asking for their support of the initiative. Downing is also the chairwoman of the Rockport Cultural Council, but states this advocacy work has nothing to do with her role at Town Hall.
Downing’s goal is to have selectmen implement universal guidelines for municipal recycling and town departments transition over to green and renewable energy sources.
“What I can see is there is no consistent policy across all town departments,” Downing said. “What one department or commission does can cancel out (the energy savings of) another department. In order to move ahead and to have a livable place in the future, we need to get on board with this.”
So far, the Green Community Task Force, and the Conservation and Millbrook Meadow Committees have signed a letter of endorsement for net-zero energy by 2040. Task Force Chairman Tom Mikus has been working alongside Downing on her initiative.
The Planning Board reportedly declined to sign on.
“Others have said it’s not in their purview,” said Downing, “which is a little disturbing.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Downing was preparing to speak to the Finance Committee at its bi-weekly meeting. Her presentation would, in part, discuss the cost benefits of going green, something Downing believes is not talked about enough.
For example, she points to the Rockport Public Library recently switching over to LED lightbulbs. Although the upfront costs were a bit steep, the library is now expected to save thousands each year on energy costs.
“I’ve been hearing that the sentiment around town is that Rockporters only care about the bottom line, and that’s not what I’ve been seeing,” she said. “That opinion was from about 10 years ago.”
Net-zero energy policies will need to be approved by selectmen before they are implemented. Downing will present her case to them for the first time in March, but she doesn’t expect any changes will be enacted this early on in the process. Right now, her goal is to garner support at Town Hall and from the public.
“I don’t really know what the next steps are right now,” she said Wednesday, “but I expect it will be a longer campaign just because no one really knows what net zero means. Where to start is also a big one — ‘What can I do?’”
Downing hopes her community outreach will motivate those at Town Meeting this spring to support her group’s non-binding agreement for net-zero energy by 2040. Moving forward, she hopes to build a net-zero coalition with other local communities.
“We’ve been talking to other towns who are at the same place we are or are ahead of us,” Downing said. “If we’re able to build an alliance we’ll have a better opportunity to receive grant money.”
Currently, Downing said the town is offsetting 18% of the energy its producing. She believes the town can get to 25% by 2025.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.