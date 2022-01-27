When the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit and its Kops-n-Kids program officers take on the personas of the Village People, it can only mean one thing.
They are going to stay at the YMCA.
To signal its move to its new home at 67 Middle St., which is the Cape Ann YMCA’s Community Center, the unit’s Kops-N-Kids officers posted a photo on Facebook with their faces superimposed on a photo of the Village People.
“This is our new home,” said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, who heads the Community Impact Unit, which was formed in February 2020 in collaboration with the city’s Health Department. “This is like we died and went to heaven compared to where we were.”
The unit, which consists of six people and Ace the comfort dog, is moving from 300 square feet in Brown’s Mall on Main Street to 3,000 square feet. Their former office was so cramped the officers had to alternate to make calls. The city budgeted $45,000 for painting, furniture, flooring and other work to accomplish the move, Nicastro said.
The Community Impact Unit is an expansion of the widely known Angel Program, which the department started in June 2015 to divert those addicted to opioids away from the criminal justice system and into treatment. (The nonprofit Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative also has grown out of the Angel Program, supporting its efforts and other law enforcement’s similar programs nationwide.)
The unit now has a number of initiatives under its umbrella, including the Youth Anglers program that takes students fishing on the department’s boat in the summer. The unit works to help people struggling with substance abuse, homelessness and mental illness. A coat drive this winter gave out more than 300 coats.
The new office contains separate offices for unit members and Community Health Navigator Roberto “Tito” Rodriguez, who works with those dealing with addiction and homelessness, and a mental health clinician.
Upstairs, there is a training room, and space for the Kops-n-Kids program, which was formed under former interim police Chief John McCarthy to promote positive relationships between officers and elementary students.
Other unit members are the department’s two school resource officers, Michael Scola and Pete Sutera, who also handles Ace, and Officer Joseph Parady, the department’s community impact officer.
“It started off as a small unit and we were so excited to get into Brown’s Mall; we had our own little space and we outgrew it so fast because the program has just exploded,” Nicastro said.
Police Chief Ed Conley said the unit is designed to come up with creative ways to solve problems ranging from parking enforcement to addiction and homelessness.
Nicastro said he has been working on the move since October. Knowing the unit was crammed into its former offices, Nicastro said the YMCA reached out and offered its space that formerly was used as a day care center.
High schoolers help out
Part of the move this week involved organizing the room for Kops-n-Kids.
This week, seven Gloucester High School students in the Carpentry 3 and 4 classes were busy installing shelving meant to hold toys that are giveaways as part of an initiative called SRO Gaming, in which officers have been reaching out to kids during the pandemic and playing video games online.
“Doing this is actually a real fun project to get involved in, like, the real world experience,” said senior Zachary Oliver, 17, as he helped build shelving.
Scola, the school resource officer, had approached Carpentry Tech teacher Stephen Abell about doing the work.
“It’s a good deal,” Abell said. “They reached out to us and asked if we’d be interested. I came down and took a look at it and thought it would be a great project for the kids, get them out of the shop.” A lot of the prep work was done back at school shop, said Abell, who said his assistant, Herbert Stillman, was instrumental in preparing the project.
“It’s a great opportunity for them,” Abell said. “They get to be part of the community and they get to put their name on something that’s important.”
Station upgrades
The move into a new space by the Community Impact Unit begs the question about the future renovation of the Police Department and Court House building on Main Street.
“It’s still fairly early in the process,” said Conley of the project.
There is no budget figure for it, but the city has put the building on its list of capital improvements with a recommendation it be renovated, said the chief, who serves on the city’s Police and Court Building Committee.
The department had received a grant to make the building more energy efficient, Conley said, so a portion of the money was used to hire a design firm to study the project, which won’t change the building’s footprint. One of the main improvements will be the creation of a dedicated women’s locker room with a separate bathroom and shower.
Other upgrades will be to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning and the installation of energy-efficient windows. The work would also make the building more handicapped compliant.
Conley said the YMCA offered the Police Department the Middle Street space at the same rent as the space in Brown’s Mall. and when the station eventually undergoes the renovation project, which could take up to 16 months, the space on Middle Street could be used as swing space for the Police Department.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.