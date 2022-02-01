Residents will be able to help develop goals for Gloucester’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan during a community workshop on Zoom scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m.
The workshop came up during the City Council’s Jan. 25 meeting during confirmation of the appointment of Jill Cahill as the city’s new chief administrative officer. Cahill, the city’s former community development director, put in a plug for the upcoming meeting which will feature participation by the community.
Cahill said she posted a survey link to the city’s website and Facebook page that will also allow residents to have a say in Gloucester’s climate action plan.
“It’s focused on goal setting,” Cahill said of the Feb. 2 meeting.
In September, the city was awarded $69,890 through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Action Grant Program. The money will go toward the creation of a Community Action and Resilience Plan, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and the city’s Clean Energy Commission, according to the city’s website, which also contains a link to the community survey.
Wednesday’s meeting is the second of four virtual workshops, with the next one taking on the topic of strategy identification on Feb. 24, at 6 p.m., and strategy evaluation and prioritization on March 31, at 6 p.m.
Go to http://www.gloucester-ma.gov/1182/Climate-Action-and-Resilience-Plan-CARP to learn more, to register to attend the meetings, or take the survey.
