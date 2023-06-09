ROCKPORT — While an investigation continues into the reason behind a crash between a Rockport police cruiser and an MBTA commuter rail train Sunday evening, some are weighing in on what needs to take place to make sure the crossing is safe.
On Wednesday, Rockport police Chef John Horvath said police and MBTA officials are in talks to consider options for improving the safety of the Poole’s Lane crossing.
“Based upon the recent incident at the Poole’s Lane crossing, we are in conversation with the MBTA regarding the safety of the crossing and potential options to increase the safety of the area,” said Horvath.
Superintendent Richard Sullivan of the MBTA Transit Police Department, who confirmed that his department is handling the investigation, said the agency needs time investigate the crash — which took place about 8 p.m. Sunday.
“We need a meaningful opportunity to investigate,” Sullivan said Tuesday morning.
Select Board Vice Chair Ross Brackett said on Tuesday that after speaking with Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira, it was decided that Horvath would answer any questions related to the matter for the town.
“I appreciate you reaching out,” said Brackett. “Please don’t hesitate if you have any more questions.”
Horvath, however, has referred questions about the investigation to MBTA Transit Police. He did identify the officer involved in the crash as David LoConte, who he said was transported to Beverly Hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the accident has not yet been determined and no charges have been filed.
Police report both the train and the cruiser were determined to be traveling at a low rate of speed at the time of the crash. According to Horvath, there were 10 passengers on the train and no passengers were reportedly injured in the incident.
Vieira has said town officials are trying to determine what to do with the damaged police cruiser. He noted that a new cruiser costs about $73,000 and said the town is awaiting an insurance assessment before making a decision to repair or replace the vehicle.
Rockport train engineer opinions on collision
Someone who knows about the crossing is Rockport’s Alan MacMillan, a retired locomotive engineer who has driven more than 6,000 train trips over the crossing during 25 of his 44 years on the railroad.
“The MBTA police, the Rockport police, the MBTA spokesman and the Rockport Town Administrator may all be ‘tight-lipped’ about what happened, but I’m not going to be, as I’m someone who’s had a lot more experience with that crossing than anyone else in town, or with the MBTA,” said MacMillan.
“Since what happened at the Poole’s Lane railroad crossing can happen to anyone, I think it’s important for the whole community (and the police) to understand how that crossing works,” he said.
MacMillan, who retired in 2010 actually demolished two automobiles at the crossing during his career — one, a drunk driver who drove into the path of the train and another during a winter storm when the driver failed to clear the snow off his car windows.
In both cases, no injuries were reported in the mishaps.
In a Wednesday letter to the editor of the Gloucester Daily Times, MacMillan said the speed limit for all trains adjacent to the Rockport Station area, is 10 mph. He said all trains have “event recorders”, which keep a record of all train movements and speeds. In addition, trains approaching all grade crossings are required to ring their bells and in some cases, blow their whistles.
However, MacMillan said blowing the whistle is not required in Rockport at the Poole’s Lane crossing because of the low speed of trains and the fact it is posted as a private crossing.
MacMillan said a large yellow sign at the crossing reads “Railroad Crossing. Private Way. Trespassers forbidden.”
According to state law, he said this requires all vehicles to stop, look both ways and then proceed.
“There’s no way around this, as the town has learned the hard way, sadly, to the tune of $73,000 for a lost police cruiser...” he said. “Many people in town (the police included) make trips over this crossing — myself as well.”
MacMillan said a six-car MBTA commuter rail train weighs 440 tons (880,000 pounds), adding the average automobile weighs about 1½ tons or 3,000 pounds. He said the laws of physics are “hugely against you if you think you don’t have to look out for trains.”
“Whoever was driving the police cruiser was not paying attention (situational awareness) to where he/she was at that moment (of the collision), and was not complying with the state law pertaining to posted private railroad crossings,” said MacMillan. “Citizens beware, it could happen to you.”
